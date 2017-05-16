Who serves up organic food in Miami? We’ll tell you because you asked nicely.
Some might think it’s hype, but why wouldn’t you want to be sure what’s on your plate is free from chemically-formulated fertilizers, pesticides, growth hormones, and antibiotics? Fortunately, Miami’s many restaurants have been going organic. While it’s pretty tough to source only organic ingredients, these are the restaurants in Miami that really go all out.
Green Gables Cafe
GreenGables / via Facebook
Green Gables Cafe has been a popular health-food joint for roughly a decade. They’re committed to serving quality, organic meals for breakfast and lunch, and have developed quite a loyal following in the neighborhood. Organic and artisanal breads, free-range and grass-fed meats, plus seasonal and organic produce are all used, which make it easy for anyone to enjoy a healthier, more flavorful meal. Oh, and they’re big on using biodegradable packaging—definitely a bonus.
327 Alhambra Cir., Coral Gables; 305-445-7015 https://www.greengablescafe.com/
GreenLife Organic Bistro
Greenlife / via Instagram
Located in the heart of the Gables, eating at GreenLife will certainly complement your healthy living lifestyle. Start your day with some nutritious avocado toast (with chia seeds and bee pollen), or drop by for one of their fantastic lunch wraps (kale Caesar chicken is always a hit). They’ve even got organic vegan brownies if you’re just looking for something tasty to munch on. Even their utensils and plates are made from sustainable sources.
104 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; 786-409-5592 www.greenlifemia.com
Plant Food + Wine
Matthew Kenney’s Plant Food + Wine offers chic, plant-based cuisine made with seasonal, local ingredients. Picture beautifully plated kimchi dumplings and heavenly slices of strawberry hibiscus cheesecake with al fresco seating underneath blue Miami skies. A visit here is always revitalizing and rejuvenating—exactly what you should want and get from a meal.
105 NE 24th St., Wynwood; 305-814-5365 www.plantlab.com
Choices Organic Cafe
Choices is one of Miami’s most popular vegan restaurants (so popular in fact that even Drake himself has dropped by). But did you know 95% of their menu is also organic? Quinoa bowls, raw vegan pizzas, lentil burgers, plus organic juices, smoothies, and coffees are all choices here. Don’t forget to check out their weekend brunch, too.
646 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-408-9122 or www.choicescafemiami-ues.com/
Organic Bites
Another fabulous organic eatery in the Upper East Side is Organic Bites. Opened in 2015, this small but spectacular joint features a menu like many other places in town: burgers, sandwiches, salads, beer—with the caveat that it’s all organic. They’ve even got organic pastelitos, for those of us who just can’t quit the guava and cheese.
7010 Biscayne Bvld., Miami; 786-542-9654 or obites.com
Lilikoi Organic Living
Hang out on the beach long enough, and you’ll start to crave clean and healthy eats. Fortunately, Lilikoi is walking distance from the ocean, so you can dry off and drop in for some truly delightful eats. For the omnis, the fresh ahi tuna “BLT” wrap or smoked salmon sandwich might be the way to go. The plant-based crowd will enjoy the vegan burger or mushroom farro risotto (cheese optional). And to freshen up, kombucha, wheatgrass shooters and the Lilikoi spritzer are all excellent options.
500 South Pointe Dr., #180, South Beach; 305-763-8692 http://lilikoiorganicliving.com
Manna Life Food
Manna’s approach to organic eating is on a whole other level—but that’s a good thing. You won’t find bread-heavy sandwiches or wraps made with thick tortillas here. Instead, they’ve got their own way of doing things, like Life Bowls (like a roasted veggie and coconut brown rice bowl or one that features baked tofu, seeds and nuts, and edamame) and Noritos (burritos made with nori wraps rather than tortillas). But don’t be too intimidated—they’re a friendly bunch.
80 NE 2nd Ave., Downtown; 786-717-5060 mannalifefood.com
Smart Bites Cafe
This quirky little cafe on the outskirts of Allapattah features breakfasts and lunches that are organic, paleo-friendly, and even veg-friendly. They also offer a meal delivery program that makes clean eating a breeze. Their menu is extensive and features weekly specials (all available for viewing online). Cool off with a watermelon slushie on a warm day, warm up with a cup of vegan cream of broccoli soup on the occasional cool day, or nosh on goodies like chicken empanadas and teriyaki bowls.
791 NW 20th St., Miami; 305-894-6325 or smartbitestogo.com
Grown
NBA champion Ray Allen’s organic fast casual joint has now been open for over a year, and folks are still raving about it. Their naturally sweet smoothies are all vegan, made creamy with almond milk. Breakfasts include oatmeal plus egg sandwiches or omelets, while their customizable lunches feature wraps, salads and sandwiches (just pick your protein and “vibes”). Lots of possibilities here, all 100% organic.
8211 S Dixie Hwy., South Miami; 305-663-4769 or www.grown.org/our-story/
Moon Thai Organic Kitchen
Moon Thai is a fairly well-known chain with locations all over South Florida (from Cutler Bay to Royal Palm Beach). Now they’ve opened a new rendition, this time an organic kitchen in North Miami Beach. You’ll still find plenty of the same delicious Japanese and Thai fare that’s all over their standard menus, like the kamikaze salad, aburi salmon, and pad thai. But you’ll also have the added bonus of knowing your meal is organic, without going up in price.
3455 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach; 305-974-5129 moonthai.com