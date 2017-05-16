Posted on

Who serves up organic food in Miami? We’ll tell you because you asked nicely.

Moon Thai / Facebook
Priscilla Blossom

Some might think it’s hype, but why wouldn’t you want to be sure what’s on your plate is free from chemically-formulated fertilizers, pesticides, growth hormones, and antibiotics? Fortunately, Miami’s many restaurants have been going organic. While it’s pretty tough to source only organic ingredients, these are the restaurants in Miami that really go all out. 

Green Gables Cafe

GreenGables / via Facebook

Green Gables Cafe has been a popular health-food joint for roughly a decade. They’re committed to serving quality, organic meals for breakfast and lunch, and have developed quite a loyal following in the neighborhood. Organic and artisanal breads, free-range and grass-fed meats, plus seasonal and organic produce are all used, which make it easy for anyone to enjoy a healthier, more flavorful meal. Oh, and they’re big on using biodegradable packaging—definitely a bonus.

  • Nearby

327 Alhambra Cir., Coral Gables; 305-445-7015 https://www.greengablescafe.com/

327 Alhambra Circle, Coral Gables
Take me there

GreenLife Organic Bistro

Greenlife / via Instagram

Located in the heart of the Gables, eating at GreenLife will certainly complement your healthy living lifestyle. Start your day with some nutritious avocado toast (with chia seeds and bee pollen), or drop by for one of their fantastic lunch wraps (kale Caesar chicken is always a hit). They’ve even got organic vegan brownies if you’re just looking for something tasty to munch on. Even their utensils and plates are made from sustainable sources.

  • Nearby

104 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; 786-409-5592 www.greenlifemia.com

104 Giralda Avenue, Coral Gables
Take me there

Plant Food + Wine

Lasagna from Plant Food and WineAdrian Muelle

Matthew Kenney’s Plant Food + Wine offers chic, plant-based cuisine made with seasonal, local ingredients. Picture beautifully plated kimchi dumplings and heavenly slices of strawberry hibiscus cheesecake with al fresco seating underneath blue Miami skies. A visit here is always revitalizing and rejuvenating—exactly what you should want and get from a meal.

Read More: A Great Reason to Eat Vegan

  • Nearby

105 NE 24th St., Wynwood; 305-814-5365 www.plantlab.com

105 NE 24th Street, Wynwood
Take me there

Choices Organic Cafe

Choices is one of Miami’s most popular vegan restaurants (so popular in fact that even Drake himself has dropped by). But did you know 95% of their menu is also organic? Quinoa bowls, raw vegan pizzas, lentil burgers, plus organic juices, smoothies, and coffees are all choices here. Don’t forget to check out their weekend brunch, too.

646 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-408-9122 or www.choicescafemiami-ues.com/

646 NE 79th Street, Miami
Take me there

Organic Bites


Organic Bites photo by Linda Bladholm for the Miami Herald.

Another fabulous organic eatery in the Upper East Side is Organic Bites. Opened in 2015, this small but spectacular joint features a menu like many other places in town: burgers, sandwiches, salads, beer—with the caveat that it’s all organic. They’ve even got organic pastelitos, for those of us who just can’t quit the guava and cheese.

7010 Biscayne Bvld., Miami; 786-542-9654 or obites.com

7010 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami
Take me there

Lilikoi Organic Living

Hang out on the beach long enough, and you’ll start to crave clean and healthy eats. Fortunately, Lilikoi is walking distance from the ocean, so you can dry off and drop in for some truly delightful eats. For the omnis, the fresh ahi tuna “BLT” wrap or smoked salmon sandwich might be the way to go. The plant-based crowd will enjoy the vegan burger or mushroom farro risotto (cheese optional). And to freshen up, kombucha, wheatgrass shooters and the Lilikoi spritzer are all excellent options.

  • Nearby

500 South Pointe Dr., #180, South Beach; 305-763-8692 http://lilikoiorganicliving.com

500 South Pointe Drive, #180, South Beach
Take me there

Manna Life Food

Manna’s approach to organic eating is on a whole other level—but that’s a good thing. You won’t find bread-heavy sandwiches or wraps made with thick tortillas here. Instead, they’ve got their own way of doing things, like Life Bowls (like a roasted veggie and coconut brown rice bowl or one that features baked tofu, seeds and nuts, and edamame) and Noritos (burritos made with nori wraps rather than tortillas). But don’t be too intimidated—they’re a friendly bunch.

  • Nearby

80 NE 2nd Ave., Downtown; 786-717-5060 mannalifefood.com

80 NE 2nd Ave., Downtown
Take me there

Smart Bites Cafe

This quirky little cafe on the outskirts of Allapattah features breakfasts and lunches that are organic, paleo-friendly, and even veg-friendly. They also offer a meal delivery program that makes clean eating a breeze. Their menu is extensive and features weekly specials (all available for viewing online). Cool off with a watermelon slushie on a warm day, warm up with a cup of vegan cream of broccoli soup on the occasional cool day, or nosh on goodies like chicken empanadas and teriyaki bowls.

791 NW 20th St., Miami; 305-894-6325 or smartbitestogo.com

791 NW 20th Street, Miami
Take me there

Grown

The brisket in their filling sandwich is grass-fed beef roasted more than seven hours.Handout

NBA champion Ray Allen’s organic fast casual joint has now been open for over a year, and folks are still raving about it. Their naturally sweet smoothies are all vegan, made creamy with almond milk. Breakfasts include oatmeal plus egg sandwiches or omelets, while their customizable lunches feature wraps, salads and sandwiches (just pick your protein and “vibes”). Lots of possibilities here, all 100% organic.

8211 S Dixie Hwy., South Miami; 305-663-4769 or www.grown.org/our-story/

8211 S Dixie Hwy., South Miami
Take me there

Moon Thai Organic Kitchen

Moon Thai is a fairly well-known chain with locations all over South Florida (from Cutler Bay to Royal Palm Beach). Now they’ve opened a new rendition, this time an organic kitchen in North Miami Beach. You’ll still find plenty of the same delicious Japanese and Thai fare that’s all over their standard menus, like the kamikaze salad, aburi salmon, and pad thai. But you’ll also have the added bonus of knowing your meal is organic, without going up in price.

3455 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach; 305-974-5129 moonthai.com

3455 NE 163rd Street, North Miami Beach
Take me there

Priscilla Blossom is a freelance writer specializing in travel, pop culture, parenting, and all things feminist. She's a staff writer for Romper.com, a contributor to USA Today's 10Best, Hello Giggles, Ravishly, MommyNearest, and of course, Miami.com. She enjoys yoga, 90s and early aughts teen dramas, craft beer, fancy cocktails, vegetarian cuisine, and snuggling her toddler.

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Tourists Who serves up organic food in Miami? We’ll tell you because you asked nicely.
Miami’s definitive guide to Haitian Compas Fest

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Chug these new brews debuting during American Craft Beer Week
Miami Guide
A Runner’s Guide To Miami
Even the lobsters can’t complain about South Beach’s Lobster Bar Sea Grille
Tourists Start your night or finish it off at this new lounge at the SLS Brickell
New openings are happening every day at Brickell City Centre
Get your drink on at this new pop-up cocktail lab while it lasts
Miami-Dade has a bunch of luxury movie theaters all of a sudden. We have details.
Top things to do at the new Frost Science Museum
Tourists Where To Find Miami’s Fiercest Drag Shows
Tourists Why the Cayman Islands should be your next Caribbean escape