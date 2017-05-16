Who serves up organic food in Miami? We’ll tell you because you asked nicely.

The brisket in their filling sandwich is grass-fed beef roasted more than seven hours.Handout

NBA champion Ray Allen’s organic fast casual joint has now been open for over a year, and folks are still raving about it. Their naturally sweet smoothies are all vegan, made creamy with almond milk. Breakfasts include oatmeal plus egg sandwiches or omelets, while their customizable lunches feature wraps, salads and sandwiches (just pick your protein and “vibes”). Lots of possibilities here, all 100% organic.