Celebrate National Doughnut Day at these Miami spots. Your pants don’t fit anyway.

The Salty Donut gets a permanent locale in Wynwood.Handout

It’s almost like this one started the “artisanal” doughnut craze and of course it’s in hipster Wynwood. Blink and you’ll miss this place, so don’t blink. Otherwise you’d miss out on their infamous maple bacon donut which features the neighborhood J Wakefield Brewery’s UJP Porter and bacon cracklings from Miami Smokers. If you’ve got room, try the decadent PB&C filled with whipped peanut butter and caramel filling and topped with whipped dark chocolate ganache and homemade peanut and caramel corn (yes, it’s very decadent). And the doughnuts are huge so come hungry. The Shake Shack folks love these doughnuts so much they use them in one of their custards.