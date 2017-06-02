Celebrate National Doughnut Day at these Miami spots. Your pants don’t fit anyway.
There’s no shortage of doughnut shops in South Florida. Sure you can go to one of the chains, but why cheat yourself? We live in a place where there are flavors like maple bacon and key lime and doughnuts with chocolate shooters ready to be injected into the fluffy center. The list is in alphabetical order so you can choose your favorite.
1. The Dandee Donut Factory
This place has over 50 varieties of doughnuts so decision making could be tough here. These are not fancy over-the-top confections, just doughnuts made the old fashioned way (which is mentioned throughout their website and on their menu). They’ve got traditional glazed, the classic favorite with chocolate and sprinkles and yes, one topped with bacon pieces.
2. Honeybee Doughnuts
In the heart of South Miami people are buzzing like bees over this spot. The selection here rivals Dandee’s and the flavors are seriously mouthwatering. They’re smart to offer dulce de leche and guava with cream cheese doughnuts in Miami. The salty and sweet combo is popular too so they’ve got flavors like chocolate salted pretzel and sea salt caramel. The list of specialty doughnuts offered only on certain days includes whimsical flavors including Fruity Pebbles, gummies and M&Ms. Suggestion: check out the menu online before you go to make the ordering quicker.
3. Mojo Donuts
Bursting onto the doughnut scene (in Miami, that’s a thing), word about these guys spread as fast as doughnuts puffing up in the fryer. Maybe because there’s one called Death by Chocolate that could fulfill your chocolate fix for two days. The PB&J oozes it’s contents and has extra on top should you need more. Then there’s the Oreo Speedwagon (guess they’re fans of the ’80s hair band) topped with tons of crunchy Oreo bits. There are two locations to satisfy your cravings.
8870 Bird Rd., #13, Miami, FL 33165 or 7906 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
4. The Salty Donut
It’s almost like this one started the “artisanal” doughnut craze and of course it’s in hipster Wynwood. Blink and you’ll miss this place, so don’t blink. Otherwise you’d miss out on their infamous maple bacon donut which features the neighborhood J Wakefield Brewery’s UJP Porter and bacon cracklings from Miami Smokers. If you’ve got room, try the decadent PB&C filled with whipped peanut butter and caramel filling and topped with whipped dark chocolate ganache and homemade peanut and caramel corn (yes, it’s very decadent). And the doughnuts are huge so come hungry. The Shake Shack folks love these doughnuts so much they use them in one of their custards.