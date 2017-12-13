Where to eat on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Miami
You’ve done all the Christmas shopping and decorated the house, and you’ve hit more parties than you can handle. Time to take a break and stay out of the kitchen.
Here are the places you can feast on someone else’s delectable Christmas (or Christmas Eve) menu.
1. BLT Steak
Chef Carlos Torres is preparing a three-course prix fixe menu on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For an appetizer, you can choose calamari and octopus escabeche or stracciatella and hearts of palm salad. For entrees, order grilled lamb chops or roasted lobster with a selection of sides. End your meal with a chocolate buche de noel or mango pavlova for dessert.
When: 3-9 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25
Where: BLT Steak, The Berkeley Shore Hotel, 1610 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Cost: $80 per person
2. Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits
Indulge in a Christmas buffet with carving, sushi, raw bar and dim sum stations, salads and a variety of desserts. Kids can choose from macaroni and cheese, grilled cheese, chicken fingers and french fries.
Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale at 1 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
When: Noon to 9 p.m. Dec. 25
Cost: $105 for adults, $49 kids ages 5-12
http://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/florida/fort-lauderdale/dining/burlock-coast-seafare-spirits
3. Cantina La Veinte
The Christmas Eve holiday menu at this picturesque restaurant with Brickell Key and Biscayne Bay views will include tableside roasted turkey with gravy and sides of cranberry sauce, glazed carrots and sweet potato puree and a dessert station.
When: Starting at 7 p.m. Dec. 24
Where: 495 Brickell Ave., Miami
Cost: $45 per person
4. Council Oak Steaks & Seafood
Spend Christmas Eve at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino with a buffet including omelettes, Belgian waffles, bananas foster, carving station, raw bar, made-to-order sushi and unlimited mimosas, bloody Marys, sangria or Bellinis.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 24
Where: Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, One Seminole Way, Hollywood
Cost: $69 per person
https://www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com/fine-dining.htm#CouncilOak
5. DOA
DÔA’s Executive Chef Carlos Estarita’s Christmas menu includes Japanese Wagyu, Wagyu tiradito, Gagyu nigiri, grilled and raw oysters, stone crab with ponzu mustard, Japanese Uni Gunkan with Hokkaido and sea urchin and Nehi Toro Maki with fatty tuna, scallions and ponzu.
When: Christmas Eve and Day
Where: DOA Cantina, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Cost: A la carte
6. Faena Miami Beach
On Christmas Eve, Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann offers its regular Sunday Asado menu for lunch and a limited a la carte menu & prix fixe special tasting menu with Florida Stone Crab “Milanesa,” Wood Oven Gnocchi Souffle, Slow Cook Ribeye and Roasted Pineapple with Illanka chocolate Yul Log and coconut cream for dessert.
On Christmas Day Pao by Paul Qui does something similar with a limited a la carte menu and a prix fixe special tasting menu with Toro, Rabbit Adobo, Milk Crusted Fluke, Lechon, Aged Peking Duck and a Frozen Tainori Chocolate Yule Log for dessert.
And at Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann, offers a holiday asado menu for lunch and their regular a la carte menu for dinner.
What: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day menus
Where: Faena Miami Beach, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Cost: $125 per person at Los Fuegos and Pao and $95 per person at Los Fuegos
7. Fontainebleau Miami Beach
Dine at Scarpetta by Scott Conant Christmas Eve or Christmas Day with a seafood lovers’ menu of Zuppa di Mare, tagliatelle with lobster and crab, seared branzino and bread pudding for dessert.
When. 6-11 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25
Where: 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Cost: $75 per person
https://fontainebleau.com/dining/scarpetta/miami-beach-italian-restaurants
8. Fortei dei Marmi
Two Michelin-starred Chef Antonio Mellino prepares an extensive holiday meny with a variety of antipasti including foie gras torchon and roasted scallops with cauliflower puree and black olives, organic buckwheat “Scialatielli” Seafood or risotto red beets and gorgonzola blue cheese. The entrees are lamb with artichokes and hazelnuts or branzino filet with legumes soup, crispy bread and sundried tomatoes. There are also a variety of Italian desserts.
When: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 6:30-11:30 p.m. Dec. 24; 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Dec. 25
Where: 150 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
Cost: $85 per person
9. Graziano's
The Argentine-inspired eatery is serving up a Christmas menu featuring pork a la parilla marinated in its signature chimichurri and topped with salsa criolla, a take on the traditional Noche Buena Cuban roast pork. It’s served with a traditional tomato salad and a glass of Argentine wine.
When: Dec. 24 and 25
Where: Graziano’s four locations: 9227 Bird Rd., Miami; 177 SW Seventh St., Miami; 394 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; 5993 W. 16th Ave., Hialeah
Cost: $39 per person
10. Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort
The resort is offering a Christmas Eve and Christmas dinner at its Ilios Restaurant.
On Dec. 24 the menu includes arugula salad, prime rib and a choice of several sides and a chocolate creation for dessert.
The Christmas dinner starts off with a choice of one of three appetizers including salads or butternut squash bisque, entree choices of roasted pork loin, ham, grouper, chicken or ribeye, various sides and desserts.
When: Dec. 24 and 25
Where: Ilios Restaurant, 505 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
Cost: $39 on Dec. 24 and $49 on Dec. 25
http://www3.hilton.com/en/hotels/florida/hilton-fort-lauderdale-beach-resort-FLLFSHH/index.html
11. Lightkeepers
This Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne restaurant offers a three-course prix fixe Christmas Eve menu and Christmas Day buffet menu.
Bone-in filet, duck, oysters and pearls, cobia tiradito and charred octopus are part of the menu on the 24th. The buffet on Christmas Day includes a carving station, artisanal cheeses, seafood, small bites and a dessert station.
When: 6-10 p.m. Dec 24, 12:30-3 p.m. Dec. 25
Where: 455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne
Cost: $145 for adults, $49 for kids
12. Macchialina
The brick-walled trattoria will feature a Christmas Eve menu curated by Chef Mike Pirolo. It includes polenta with sausage ragu, 21-day dry-aged New York steak or Mediterranean branzino, a pasta course, choice of sides and a surprise dessert.
When: 6-11 p.m. Dec. 24
Where: 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach
Cost: $59 per person
13. Meraki Greek Bistro
At downtown Miami’s quaint Greek restaurant you can choose from a Greek honey glazed ham served with a pumpkin puree and old-fashion chestnut fillo puffs; Meraki style turkey with a pumpkin puree, turkey stuffing and homemade turkey gravy or a roasted beef roll with a pumpkin puree, fluffy potatoes and cheese croquettes. Add a bloody pomegranate prosecco cocktail and a double chocolate mousse or chocolate lava cake for dessert.
When: Through Dec. 31
Where: 142 SE First Ave., Miami
Cost: Starting at $45
14. Mr. Chow
Chefs Lee and Tsui are putting a Mr. Chow twist on the traditional Christmas dinner. They’re calling it a “semi” prix fixe menu featuring glazed prawns with walnuts, chicken satay and little dragon soup dumplings. Those will be paired with seasonal new cocktails or champagne selected by Beverage Director Michael Loomis.
When: Dec. 25
Where: Inside W Hotel, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Cost: $54 per person
15. Nautilus Cabana Club
Enjoy a Christmas Eve buffet on a sweeping terrace. Sip on a welcome glass of champagne then move on to appetizers and salads like seafood ceviche, oysters, faro and barley salad, assorted cheeses and artisan breads. The carving station features a whole roasted pig and prime rib. Finish off the meal at the dessert station.
When: 6-11 p.m. Dec. 24
Where: Nautilus Beach Club, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Cost: $65 per person
16. Neomi's Grill
Choose between a Christmas Eve dinner or a Christmas day brunch at Neomi’s Grill.
The three-course holiday dinner includes halibut ceviche, yellowfin tuna nicoise salad or Haitian pumpkin and ginger bisque for starters. Entree choices are Floridian cioppino, ham pork belly or carved turkey and two dessert selections round out the meal.
Santa Claus is the guest of honor at brunch, where the options include cinnamon and ruby iced tea, pumpkin bisque, braised beef, potatoes and cavatelli pasta, charcuterie and Mediterranean-inspired appetizers. The seafood selection features oysters, tuna tataki and halibut ceviche. Entrees include spinach and ricotta ravioli, pork skirt steak, glazed ham and roasted turkey. Finish with one of several decadent desserts, and kids can decorate sugar cookies.
When: 6-10 p.m. Dec. 24 and 12:30-3:30 p.m. Dec. 25
Where: 18001 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach
Cost: $49 for dinner on Christmas Eve; $55 per adult; $25 per child ages 5-12, ages 4 and under eat free. For an additional $20, sip on unlimited champagne, mimosas or Bellinis for Christmas Day brunch
17. Point Royal
Iron Chef Geoffrey Zakarian owns this Coastal American restaurant, which is serving up a Christmas Day dinner buffet. The spread includes roasted whole suckling pig, smoked whole branzino, the restaurant’s signature mac & cheese and a traditional Bûche de Noël for dessert. Bottomless champagne, coffee or tea.
When: Dec. 25
Where: 3555 South Ocean Dr., Hollywood
Cost: Adults $65, kids 12 and under $25.
18. Smith & Wollensky
The iconic steak house on South Beach has a winter menu that’s ideal for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.
There are several chef-suggested choices including pan seared foie gras and steaks for two of either chateaubriand or porterhouse with red wine demi glace and roasted vegetables. Good dessert options are the coconut cake or new butterscotch creme caramel.
When: Dec. 24 and 25
Where: 1 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
https://www.smithandwollensky.com/our-restaurants/miami-beach/
19. 3030 Ocean in Harbor Beach Marriott Resort & Spa
Chef Adrienne Grenier’s sea-themed dishes in her four-course prix fixe menu include a Florida lobster bisque shooter, mixed seafood ceviche, fritto misto with a variety of seafood, grilled swordfish and a decadent egg nog panettone bread pudding with rum caramel and ice cream for $70 per person (excluding tax and gratuity). The regular a la carte menu will also be available. Executive Chef Adrienne Grenier’s sea-themed dishes include Florida lobster bisque shooter; ceviche with shrimp, scallops, local fish, Florida citrus, baby tomatoes, peppers, and cilantro; fritto misto with crispy calamari, oysters, shrimp, lemon, fennel,
aioli; grilled swordfish with Florida blue crab rice, roasted tomato, and littleneck clam sauce; and a decadent egg nog panettone bread pudding with rum caramel and ice cream.
When: Starting at 6 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25
Where: 3030 Holiday Dr., Fort Lauderdale
Cost: $70 per person
20. Via Emilia 9
The Italian restaurant’s six-course Christmas menu is inspired by Bologna. It includes a variety of aged prosciutto, tortellini, tagliatelle with wild boar ragu, rabbit in lambrucso wine and traditional pannetone and pumpkin pie.
When: Dec. 25
Where: 1120 15th St, Miami Beach
Cost: $70 per person
21. Zuma Miami
The popular brunch at Zuma Miami is elevated for the holidays. Sip on a brunch cocktail a standard practice here then check out the new interactive sake station and savory buffet appetizers. For the Christmas menu they’ve added a braised Wagyu brisket carving station and a spicy tuna hand roll station. As always, signature dishes are available, including Chilean seabass or Langostine or a 12 oz. Ribeye or Tiger Prawn on the Premium menu. A towering Zuma dessert platter with sorbets and exotic fruits is delivered to the table at the end of the meal.
When: Noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 23
Where: 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami
Cost: $135 per person (and up)
https://www.zumarestaurant.com/zuma-landing/miami/en/welcome