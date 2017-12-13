You’ve done all the Christmas shopping and decorated the house, and you’ve hit more parties than you can handle. Time to take a break and stay out of the kitchen.

Here are the places you can feast on someone else’s delectable Christmas (or Christmas Eve) menu.

1. BLT Steak Chef Carlos Torres is preparing a three-course prix fixe menu on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For an appetizer, you can choose calamari and octopus escabeche or stracciatella and hearts of palm salad. For entrees, order grilled lamb chops or roasted lobster with a selection of sides. End your meal with a chocolate buche de noel or mango pavlova for dessert. Show details

Show map When: 3-9 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25 Where: BLT Steak, The Berkeley Shore Hotel, 1610 Collins Ave., Miami Beach Cost: $80 per person http://iberostarberkeley.com/dining/ 1610 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139 Take me there

2. Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits Indulge in a Christmas buffet with carving, sushi, raw bar and dim sum stations, salads and a variety of desserts. Kids can choose from macaroni and cheese, grilled cheese, chicken fingers and french fries. Show details

Show map Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale at 1 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale When: Noon to 9 p.m. Dec. 25 Cost: $105 for adults, $49 kids ages 5-12 http://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/florida/fort-lauderdale/dining/burlock-coast-seafare-spirits The Ritz- Carlton, Fort Lauderdale at 1 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33304 Take me there

3. Cantina La Veinte The Christmas Eve holiday menu at this picturesque restaurant with Brickell Key and Biscayne Bay views will include tableside roasted turkey with gravy and sides of cranberry sauce, glazed carrots and sweet potato puree and a dessert station. Show details

Show map When: Starting at 7 p.m. Dec. 24 Where: 495 Brickell Ave., Miami Cost: $45 per person http://www.cantinala20.com/ 495 Brickell Ave., Miami, FL 33131 Take me there

4. Council Oak Steaks & Seafood Spend Christmas Eve at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino with a buffet including omelettes, Belgian waffles, bananas foster, carving station, raw bar, made-to-order sushi and unlimited mimosas, bloody Marys, sangria or Bellinis. Show details

Show map When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 24 Where: Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, One Seminole Way, Hollywood Cost: $69 per person https://www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com/fine-dining.htm#CouncilOak One Seminole Way, Hollywood, FL 33314 Take me there

5. DOA DÔA’s Executive Chef Carlos Estarita’s Christmas menu includes Japanese Wagyu, Wagyu tiradito, Gagyu nigiri, grilled and raw oysters, stone crab with ponzu mustard, Japanese Uni Gunkan with Hokkaido and sea urchin and Nehi Toro Maki with fatty tuna, scallions and ponzu. Show details When: Christmas Eve and Day Where: DOA Cantina, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach Cost: A la carte http://doacantina.com/ Take me there

7. Fontainebleau Miami Beach Scarpetta Dine at Scarpetta by Scott Conant Christmas Eve or Christmas Day with a seafood lovers’ menu of Zuppa di Mare, tagliatelle with lobster and crab, seared branzino and bread pudding for dessert. Show details When. 6-11 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25 Where: 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Cost: $75 per person https://fontainebleau.com/dining/scarpetta/miami-beach-italian-restaurants Take me there

8. Fortei dei Marmi Two Michelin-starred Chef Antonio Mellino prepares an extensive holiday meny with a variety of antipasti including foie gras torchon and roasted scallops with cauliflower puree and black olives, organic buckwheat “Scialatielli” Seafood or risotto red beets and gorgonzola blue cheese. The entrees are lamb with artichokes and hazelnuts or branzino filet with legumes soup, crispy bread and sundried tomatoes. There are also a variety of Italian desserts. Show details

Show map When: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 6:30-11:30 p.m. Dec. 24; 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Dec. 25 Where: 150 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach Cost: $85 per person http://fdmmiami.com/ 150 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, FL 33139 Take me there

9. Graziano's The Argentine-inspired eatery is serving up a Christmas menu featuring pork a la parilla marinated in its signature chimichurri and topped with salsa criolla, a take on the traditional Noche Buena Cuban roast pork. It’s served with a traditional tomato salad and a glass of Argentine wine. Show details When: Dec. 24 and 25 Where: Graziano’s four locations: 9227 Bird Rd., Miami; 177 SW Seventh St., Miami; 394 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; 5993 W. 16th Ave., Hialeah Cost: $39 per person http://www.grazianosgroup.com/restaurants/ Take me there

12. Macchialina The brick-walled trattoria will feature a Christmas Eve menu curated by Chef Mike Pirolo. It includes polenta with sausage ragu, 21-day dry-aged New York steak or Mediterranean branzino, a pasta course, choice of sides and a surprise dessert. Show details

Show map When: 6-11 p.m. Dec. 24 Where: 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach Cost: $59 per person http://www.macchialina.com/miami-beach/ 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach FL 33139 Take me there

13. Meraki Greek Bistro At downtown Miami’s quaint Greek restaurant you can choose from a Greek honey glazed ham served with a pumpkin puree and old-fashion chestnut fillo puffs; Meraki style turkey with a pumpkin puree, turkey stuffing and homemade turkey gravy or a roasted beef roll with a pumpkin puree, fluffy potatoes and cheese croquettes. Add a bloody pomegranate prosecco cocktail and a double chocolate mousse or chocolate lava cake for dessert. Show details

Show map When: Through Dec. 31 Where: 142 SE First Ave., Miami Cost: Starting at $45 http://www.merakibistro.com/ 142 SE First Ave., Miami, FL 33131 Take me there

14. Mr. Chow Chefs Lee and Tsui are putting a Mr. Chow twist on the traditional Christmas dinner. They’re calling it a “semi” prix fixe menu featuring glazed prawns with walnuts, chicken satay and little dragon soup dumplings. Those will be paired with seasonal new cocktails or champagne selected by Beverage Director Michael Loomis. Show details

Show map When: Dec. 25 Where: Inside W Hotel, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach Cost: $54 per person http://www.mrchow.com/restaurant-miami-menu-map 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139 Take me there

15. Nautilus Cabana Club Brunch selection at Nautilus Cabana Club. Enjoy a Christmas Eve buffet on a sweeping terrace. Sip on a welcome glass of champagne then move on to appetizers and salads like seafood ceviche, oysters, faro and barley salad, assorted cheeses and artisan breads. The carving station features a whole roasted pig and prime rib. Finish off the meal at the dessert station. Show details

Show map When: 6-11 p.m. Dec. 24 Where: Nautilus Beach Club, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach Cost: $65 per person https://www.sixtyhotels.com/nautilus-south-beach/ 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139 Take me there

17. Point Royal Iron Chef Geoffrey Zakarian owns this Coastal American restaurant, which is serving up a Christmas Day dinner buffet. The spread includes roasted whole suckling pig, smoked whole branzino, the restaurant’s signature mac & cheese and a traditional Bûche de Noël for dessert. Bottomless champagne, coffee or tea. Show details

Show map When: Dec. 25 Where: 3555 South Ocean Dr., Hollywood Cost: Adults $65, kids 12 and under $25. http://www.pointroyal-fl.com/ 3555 South Ocean Dr., Hollywood, FL 33019 Take me there

3030 Ocean in Harbor Beach Marriott Resort & Spa Chef Adrienne Grenier's sea-themed dishes in her four-course prix fixe menu include a Florida lobster bisque shooter, mixed seafood ceviche, fritto misto with a variety of seafood, grilled swordfish and a decadent egg nog panettone bread pudding with rum caramel and ice cream for $70 per person (excluding tax and gratuity). The regular a la carte menu will also be available.

aioli; grilled swordfish with Florida blue crab rice, roasted tomato, and littleneck clam sauce; and a decadent egg nog panettone bread pudding with rum caramel and ice cream. Show details

Show map When: Starting at 6 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25 Where: 3030 Holiday Dr., Fort Lauderdale Cost: $70 per person http://www.3030ocean.com/ 3030 Holiday Dr., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Take me there

20. Via Emilia 9 The Italian restaurant’s six-course Christmas menu is inspired by Bologna. It includes a variety of aged prosciutto, tortellini, tagliatelle with wild boar ragu, rabbit in lambrucso wine and traditional pannetone and pumpkin pie. Show details

Show map When: Dec. 25 Where: 1120 15th St, Miami Beach Cost: $70 per person http://www.viaemilia9.com/ 1120 15th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Take me there