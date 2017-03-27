Posted on

What to eat at the Miami Open

By Amanda Mesa For miami.com

From sushi to crepes to Argentinean delicacies, eat your way around the world (and the courts) with our ultimate Miami Open food guide. 

1. Burrito Workshop

Have a creative fiesta at the Burrito Workshop, where you can build your own burritos and bowls using a diverse selection of grilled veggies and proteins, as well as  fresh toppings and salsas.

2. Crepe Express

Featuring a variety of round-the-world crepes like the Mexicaine, Churrasco, and La Grande Bouffe (made with chicken and spinach), Crepe Express will make you say oui again and again. Our pick: strawberry and nutella.

3. Latin Cafe & Bacardi Bar

When in Miami, you can never go wrong with a little lechon asado. Head to the Latin Cafe and Bacardi Bar for some home style Latin dishes and a classic Bacardi Mojito.

4. Moet & Chandon Champagne & Sushi Lounge

For the ultimate VIP experience, stop by Moet & Chandon’s uber-luxe lounge for some champagne and sushi (trust us, it’s an even better pairing than champagne and oysters).

5. Puntino Pizzeria

Local Key Biscayne pizza spot Puntino Pizzeria will be onsite at the Open, offering traditional pizza Napoletana, pastas and meatball sandwiches – mama mia!

6. All American Classic

Enjoy spring- and summer-time comfort foods like chicken sandwiches, fried chicken tenders, and a griddled half-pound Pub Burger at All American Classic.

7. Stella Artois Lounge

If you’re craving a cold one with class, hit the Stella Artois Lounge and enjoy cold beers, cider and bar bites with friends.

8. Sushi Maki

The now legendary sushi staple will be serving up Tuna Tacos, Maine Lobster Rolls, Dragon-Shrimp Tempura and more.

9. The Knife

If you’re yearning for something hearty take a quick trip to Argentina with ceviche, house-made choripan, signature steak sandwiches and empanadas at The Knife

10. HipPOPS

Saved room for dessert? Head to HipPOPS food truck and make your own gelato and sorbet pops with Belgian chocolate dips and creative “POPings.”

11. King of Racks

BBQ lovers will find a little piece of heaven at the King of Racks Grill food truck, featuring a selections of classics including BBQ ribs, chicken and even pulled pork tacos.

12. Moty's Grill

Transport your taste buds to the Mediterranean at the Moty’s Grill food truck, where you can order some authentic falafel, shawarma, kebabs and kafta.

