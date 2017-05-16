Where can you find a winery, a race track and a famous fruit stand? You gotta go way, way south.
If you’re looking for a place where life is low key but there’s still plenty of fun to be had, you should consider visiting South Miami-Dade. Sure, its home to the Homestead Speedway and things get pretty fast there but you can also enjoy two national parks, a quaint historic downtown with a theater, antique shops, fresh fruit juices, a sprawling winery and authentic Mexican fare.
Seminole Theatre
Suffering a devastating blow due to Hurricane Andrew in 1992, this theater sat dormant for years until 2015. That’s when after years of citizen-driven renovation efforts, the Seminole re-opened and events began again. The marquee is restored to its glory and theater, music and dance productions have returned to the stage.
18 N. Krome Ave., Homestead; www.seminoletheatre.org
Schnebly Redlands Winery & Brewery
Set in a sprawling area in the Redland, the winery, brewery and now restaurant are hidden in lush and enchanted landscaping that transports you to another place. Have a taste of their unique wines made with locally grown fruit including mango, carambola, lychee and guava. The brewery, courtesy of Miami Brewing Co., also produces a variety of beers like Big Rod Coconut Ale and Shark Bait Mango. On weekends they’ve got DJ N2 live in the tap room.
30205 SW 217 Ave., Homestead; www.schneblywinery.com
South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center
Filling a void of performing arts centers in the South Dade area, the programming at this place is not to be missed. The structure itself will leave you in awe, with its beautiful glass exterior. Inside they’re presenting a multitude of performances and they’re keeping it interesting with ever-evolving shows. Step back in time and catch the cabaret or hang outside on their patio during their monthly Backyard party. They also offer dance classes and kids’ events.
10950 SW 211 St., Cutler Bay; smdcac.org
Authentic Mexican food
Downtown Homestead is where you can find a trio of authentic Mexican restaurants that aren’t too be missed. They’ve got refreshing micheladas for sipping while you dine on tacos, enchiladas, mole specialties, traditional torta sandwiches and sopes. If you’re really hungry there are full platters with the works, refried beans, rice, guacamole. Take a look at some of our favorites:
331 Park Pl, Homestead, FL 33030
1 S Krome Ave, Homestead, FL 33030
27 N Krome Ave, Homestead, FL 33030
Robert Is Here Fruit Stand and Farm
The fruit smoothies and milk shakes here are legendary – so legendary that this little fruit stand was added to the National Culinary Heritage Register. The long lines that form right outside this simple rural fruit stand are proof. Pick your favorite – there are plenty. Mango, strawberry, tamarind, papaya, passion fruit, lychee, key lime, carambola, avocado and the list goes on and on. If you’re worried you won’t find it, don’t worry because the sign above the stand is huge.
19200 SW 344th St., Homestead; www.robertishere.com
Cauley Square Historic Village
Follow the massive shade trees that lead down a path in this hidden gem in Miami. You’ll find shops selling a variety of wares including beachware and handmade crochet items, crystals along with jewelry and apothecary, ceramics and paintings, flowers and exotic birds. And you can’t leave without visiting the Tea Room Restaurant for their high tea service. The elegant three-tiered platters are stacked with mini quiches, finger sandwiches and assorted scones.
22400 Old Dixie Hwy, Miami; cauleysquare.com
Biscayne & Everglades National Park
South Dade boasts two of Florida’s most revered and visited national parks and if you love nature and the outdoors, best to visit both. Homestead is actually bordered by both parks, making it one of the few cities in the world that can make this claim. This makes it a gateway to both. Take an island boat tour to Boca Chita Key from the Dante Fascell Visitor Center at Biscayne National Park. Highlights at Everglades National Park include the Anhinga Trail where you’ll see all types of birds, plenty of alligators, butterflies and turtles.
Homestead Miami Speedway
Race fans who feel a need for speed should definitely visit Homestead Speedway. They have races here you’ll want to see and if you’d also like to get behind the wheel there’s Fast Lane Fridays. It’s open to car enthusiasts 18 and older with a valid driver’s license and considered a legal drag racing event. There’s also Hooked on Driving where owners can try out their souped up cars on the race track and see what they’re capable doing. Car clubs and associations also meet here regularly for events that are open to the public.
1 Speedway Blvd, Homestead; www.homesteadmiamispeedway.com