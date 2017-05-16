Where can you find a winery, a race track and a famous fruit stand? You gotta go way, way south.

The nearly complete South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, pictured on Thursday, March 10, 2011, located in Cutler Bay, will showcase large and small performances in its different theaters, outdoor concerts and offer rehearsal space for those events.

Filling a void of performing arts centers in the South Dade area, the programming at this place is not to be missed. The structure itself will leave you in awe, with its beautiful glass exterior. Inside they’re presenting a multitude of performances and they’re keeping it interesting with ever-evolving shows. Step back in time and catch the cabaret or hang outside on their patio during their monthly Backyard party. They also offer dance classes and kids’ events.