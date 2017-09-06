How to make a meal with all that hurricane food and no power

Hurricane Irma is on its way, and Miami is about to become one big episode of “Cutthroat Kitchen.”

Yes, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches will keep you alive. But if you make it to post-apocalyptic Miami, you want to do more than survive on PB&Js; you want to live.

That’s where your stockpile of non-perishable food and a little imagination comes in.

The free “Hurricane-Ready Cookbook,” developed by Florida International University’s Dietetics and Nutrition Program, shows you easy recipes that can be made without power, using just what’s in your pantry. The meals contain a balance of fruits and vegetables, healthy fats, complex carbohydrates and lean meats. And it’s free online. Print it out, put it an a Ziplock and guard it with your life.

Oh, and don’t forget we’re surrounded by fruit trees in South Florida. Now that your yard is littered with your neighbor’s avocados is the time to forage for fresh ones to cut up and eat cold with salt and pepper and a drizzle of olive oil.

So while Mad Max style armed militias are raiding Trader Joe’s (they have the cheapest organic prices when compared to Whole Foods and Publix), you can latch yourself inside your bunker and make these dishes with what you’ve got handy.

Our seven favorite dishes from the “Hurricane-Ready Cookbook:”