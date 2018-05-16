We’re not just about vaca frita: Miami named a top 10 vegan friendly city

Plant Miami at The Sacred Space in Wynwood.

PETA just discovered what we already knew: that Miami – believe it or not – isn’t a bad place to be if you’re a vegan.

The animal rights organization just released its Top 10 Vegan Friendly Cities in the U.S. list – and for the first time ever Miami made the cut, weighing in at no. 9

The rest of the top 10: Los Angeles ranked no. 1, followed by New York City, San Francisco, Minneapolis, Portland, Detroit, Cleveland, Omaha and Kansas City.

PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman cited Miami’s Atlas Meat-Free Delicatessan’s Wood-Bone Wings and the “decadent” cupcakes at Bunnie Cakes Studio as just a few of the reasons Miami cracked the top 10.

Other restaurants mentioned in PETA’s announcement include Manna Life Food; Choices Organic Cafe; GLAM Vegan and the new Chef Chloe and the Vegan Cafe at St. Roch Market.

And don’t forget the delicious Della Bowls at Wynwood Yard and Jackson Hall food hall in Miami’s medical district.

But those aren’t the only spots in Miami. There’s also David Grutman’s Planta on Miami Beach; the former Matthew Kenney hot spot Plant Miami in Wynwood and Urban Green in the Design District.

