Vote for Miami’s best restaurant in the Munch Madness challenge

Miami’s mad for basketball with the University of Miami’s men and women qualifying for the NCAA tournaments, but we have a more delicious bracket in mind.

The Miami Herald’s Munch Madness pits some of Miami-Dade’s best and most popular restaurants against each other — and you vote on the winners.

Vote for your favorite at MiamiHerald.com/Restaurants

Our selection committee included a wide range of eaters, from three Miami Herald dining critics to staff food nerds who just love to dine out. We narrowed the field to 64 restaurants, like the college basketball tournament’s 64 teams, that we felt represented some of the most-loved Miami-Dade county spots.

And it’s not only fine dining and upscale, chef-driven restaurants.

The varied field goes all the way to one of our 16 seeds, Little Havana’s La Camaronera, whose minuta fried fish sandwich (complete with tail!) screams Miami all the way. It also includes year-old Diaper Dandies, as Dicky V would say, such as Wynwood’s KYU, the upscale Asian barbecue-style spot the James Beard Foundation nominated to be the country’s best new restaurant.

Return to MiamiHerald.com/restaurants each day, vote for your favorite, and help them move through the bracket over the next three weeks until you crown the Munch Madness champion on April 4.

To find Round 1 of the Casual Dining region and to get a copy of the bracket download, go to http://hrld.us/2m5tzE9.