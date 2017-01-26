No one listened when he said to open a regional Italian spot. So he did it himself.

The gnocchi at Via Emilia 9 are made to fill and please in one of three sauces (tomato ragu, four-cheese or Bolognese). Handout-Rodrigo Torres

VIA EMILIA 9: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (Very Good)

Giancarlo “Wendy” Cacciatori can take a hint.

When a restaurant group hired him as a consultant to come to Miami, eat for two weeks and then advise them what sort of Italian restaurant they should open, he didn’t vacillate: regional Italian. Bologna, to be specific.

They didn’t listen.

So Cacciatori, who was born in Bologna, decided to open such a restaurant himself. He left his restaurants in the Emilia Romagna region in northern Italy for his family to run, and he moved to South Beach with his wife about two years ago to open Via Emilia 9.

READ THE FULL REVIEW at the Miami Herald.

The pasta at Via Emilia 9, such as their signature tortellini (here served in broth versus cream sauce), is perfectly cooked, the filling reflective of its complexity. (Handout-Rodrigo Torres)

Via Emilia 9

1120 15th St., Miami Beach

786-216-7150; ViaEmilia9.com