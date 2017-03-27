Your contribution to keeping music in schools? A night of fancy food, drinks and R&B music

R&B giant Tank and his smooth music will be the inspiration for a multi-course dinner at an event that benefits public school music programs.

VH1 Save The Music’s Musically Mastered Menu series is making its way to Miami on March 28 at 7 p.m. after stops in New York, Chicago, Dallas and Nashville. The evening will feature cuisine from the Pubbelly Station’s Chef Jose Mendin at The Langford Hotel and a special cocktail hour.

Musically Mastered Menu was last in Napa Valley at a beautifully rustic with music by Matt Nathanson.

If you go

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 28

Where: Pawn Broker & Pubbelly Station at The Langford Hotel 121 SE 1st Street Miami, FL 33131

Tickets: $75 at eventbrite.com