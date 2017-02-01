Posted on

The almost-hurricane couldn’t stop this craft beer festival

VeritageMiami, the four-day food and wine festival that was called off in October for threat of Hurricane Matthew, will host its events this Spring, including the Feb. 9 craft beer tasting at Wynwood Walls. (Handout)
VeritageMiami, the four-day food and wine festival that was called off in October for threat of Hurricane Matthew, will host its events this Spring, including the Feb. 9 craft beer tasting at Wynwood Walls. (Handout)
By Carlos Frias For miami.com

Hurricane Matthew blew the VeritageMiami food festival from one weekend into four last fall.

But now it’s finally time to celebrate.

The annual festival, which features four unique dining events and benefits the United Way of Miami-Dade, will host its craft beer festival Feb. 9. More than 140 kinds of craft beer will be available at the walk-around event at the Wynwood Walls.

 Threat of the storm (which never made landfall in Miami) forced organizers to cancel the October weekend festival. Instead, the festival will host those four events throughout this spring. Tickets purchased in October will be honored for each event.

READ MORE: Why VeritageMiami is not your average food festival

VeritageMiami draws a wide range of food and drink lovers from craft-beer fans to those who prefer a sit-down champagne-feted auction. The first make up was a hands-on cooking experience with “Top Chef” winner Jeremy Ford, the chef at Jean George’s luxurious Matador Room, on Jan. 27.

A craft beer tasting, , will be held on Feb. 9. The fine wine tasting at the Shops at Merrick Park will be held March 15. And the auction, featuring Yardbird’s fried chicken and champagne, will be held March 26.

Carlos Frías: 305-376-4624, @Carlos_Frias

IF YOU GO

What: VeritageMiami has rescheduled its four-day event over four dates in the Spring.

When/Where: Feb. 9 — Craft beer tasting at Wynwood Walls; March 15 — Fine wine tasting at the Shops at Merrick Park; March 26 — Champagne and fried chicken auction at the Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne.

More information: Previously purchased tickets will be honored. Ticketed events range from $55 to $500. For more information, call 877-820-3378 or visit VeritageMiami.com.

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Are these the best chicken wings in Wynwood? The Hungry Black man says so
360 Video: See Wynwood awash with Life in Color

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Stop everything. Beyoncé is pregnant with twins
Miami Guide
Things we discovered on a 74-mile car trip on the Tamiami Trail from Miami to Naples
The internet kicked off Black History Month in the best way ever
President Trump: “Free the croquetas”
Here are 6 places to catch Super Bowl LI
(Not a Prank) Rickrolling with Rick Astley in Miami
Rum and music for all this weekend in Miami – Feb. 3 – 5
Foodies and romantics, these Valentine’s menus will fill your heart and your stomach
‘Moonlight’ actor delivers moving speech about tolerance at SAG Awards
February has all the events. Seriously, take a look at this list