The almost-hurricane couldn’t stop this craft beer festival
Hurricane Matthew blew the VeritageMiami food festival from one weekend into four last fall.
But now it’s finally time to celebrate.
The annual festival, which features four unique dining events and benefits the United Way of Miami-Dade, will host its craft beer festival Feb. 9. More than 140 kinds of craft beer will be available at the walk-around event at the Wynwood Walls.
Threat of the storm (which never made landfall in Miami) forced organizers to cancel the October weekend festival. Instead, the festival will host those four events throughout this spring. Tickets purchased in October will be honored for each event.
A craft beer tasting, , will be held on Feb. 9. The fine wine tasting at the Shops at Merrick Park will be held March 15. And the auction, featuring Yardbird’s fried chicken and champagne, will be held March 26.
Carlos Frías
IF YOU GO
What: VeritageMiami has rescheduled its four-day event over four dates in the Spring.
When/Where: Feb. 9 — Craft beer tasting at Wynwood Walls; March 15 — Fine wine tasting at the Shops at Merrick Park; March 26 — Champagne and fried chicken auction at the Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne.
More information: Previously purchased tickets will be honored. Ticketed events range from $55 to $500. For more information, call 877-820-3378 or visit VeritageMiami.com.
