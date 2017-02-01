The almost-hurricane couldn’t stop this craft beer festival

VeritageMiami, the four-day food and wine festival that was called off in October for threat of Hurricane Matthew, will host its events this Spring, including the Feb. 9 craft beer tasting at Wynwood Walls. (Handout)

Hurricane Matthew blew the VeritageMiami food festival from one weekend into four last fall.

But now it’s finally time to celebrate.

The annual festival, which features four unique dining events and benefits the United Way of Miami-Dade, will host its craft beer festival Feb. 9. More than 140 kinds of craft beer will be available at the walk-around event at the Wynwood Walls.

Threat of the storm (which never made landfall in Miami) forced organizers to cancel the October weekend festival. Instead, the festival will host those four events throughout this spring. Tickets purchased in October will be honored for each event.

VeritageMiami draws a wide range of food and drink lovers from craft-beer fans to those who prefer a sit-down champagne-feted auction. The first make up was a hands-on cooking experience with “Top Chef” winner Jeremy Ford, the chef at Jean George’s luxurious Matador Room, on Jan. 27.

A craft beer tasting, , will be held on Feb. 9. The fine wine tasting at the Shops at Merrick Park will be held March 15. And the auction, featuring Yardbird’s fried chicken and champagne, will be held March 26.