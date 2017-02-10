Where to booze up with your bae on Valentine’s Day

If the prix fixe dinner thing isn’t for you, head to Gin + Collins’ Valentine’s Day Social on V-day. Head bartender Nikos Mantzaridis will be making craft tequila cocktails from around the world, including the From Mexico with Love, made with Casa Noble Reposado, Cointreau, ginger syrup, basil, lemon, cava and a rose-shaped strawberry on top; the Club de los Amantes, made with Casa Nole Blanco, St. Germain, raspberries, lime and egg white; and the Champurrado made with Casa Noble Anejo, crème de cacao, biscotti, cinnamon and coconut cream.

What’s more, the gin lounge has teamed up with Urgent Dogs of Miami and will be offering a complimentary cocktail to guests who bring a donation (food, treats or toys).