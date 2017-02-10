Where to booze up with your bae on Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day is all about romance, and what’s more romantic than getting boozed up with your bae? Whether it’s rose all day by the pool or dinner and Dom with a view, we’ve got the scoop on where to go in Miami this February 14.
1. Loveboat Brunch at Bagatelle
Start the V-day party early on February 12 at Bagatelle, where you can enjoy a nautical-themed Loveboat Brunch featuring beats by Vincent Daubus.
February 12, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Bagatelle, 220 21st St
Miami Beach. For reservations contact miamireservations@bistrotbagatelle.com.
2. Passion Mimosas at Icebox Cafe
Photo/Icebox Cafe
From February 11-12, enjoy brunch specials at Icebox Cafe, including Grilled Avocado with poached eggs for $19 and Red Velvet cheesecake for $9. The best part, however, is the booze. Grab a few Icebox Passion Mimosas, made with Prosecco, passion fruit purée, Grand Marnier marinated strawberries, and a hint of black pepper for $9 each.
Specials available February 11-12 at Icebox Cafe, 1855 Purdy Ave, Miami Beach.
3. Rosé Soireé at Commonwealth Miami
Rosé will be the drink of choice at whisky bar Commonwealth Miami on Valentine’s Day, where Executive Chef Daniel Roy has curated a 5 course menu for $89 per person which includes a bottle of Rosé and complimentary roses for every couple. Dinner features blue fin tuna tartar, Swank Farms beet salad, pan-seared branzino, prime filet, and strawberry champagne sorbet. Live music starts at 9 p.m.
February 14 at Commonwealth Miami, 1216 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; dinner and bottle of rosé is $89 per person. Book your table via commonwealthvalentines.eventbrite.com.
4. Unlimited wine pours at Hardy Park Bistro
Enjoy at Hardy Park Bistro is offering on a pre-fixe 3-course dinner on Valentine’s Day for $69, including burrata salad, filet mignon, and a portobello risotto with shaved winter truffles, capped off with an array of desserts by Chef Phil Darmon. If you want to take it to the next level pay another $25 and enjoy unlimited 2 ounce tasting pours of four hand curated wine pairings.
February 14 starting at 5:30 p.m. at Hardy Park Bistro, 21 SW 7th Street, Fort Lauderdale. For reservations call 954-652-1475.
5. Gin + Collins' Valentine's Day Social
If the prix fixe dinner thing isn’t for you, head to Gin + Collins’ Valentine’s Day Social on V-day. Head bartender Nikos Mantzaridis will be making craft tequila cocktails from around the world, including the From Mexico with Love, made with Casa Noble Reposado, Cointreau, ginger syrup, basil, lemon, cava and a rose-shaped strawberry on top; the Club de los Amantes, made with Casa Nole Blanco, St. Germain, raspberries, lime and egg white; and the Champurrado made with Casa Noble Anejo, crème de cacao, biscotti, cinnamon and coconut cream.
What’s more, the gin lounge has teamed up with Urgent Dogs of Miami and will be offering a complimentary cocktail to guests who bring a donation (food, treats or toys).
February 14 from 6:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. at Gin + Collins, AC Hotel 2912 Collins Ave, Miami Beach.
6. Get your wine on at Wyn-Box
Winos can hit Wyn-Box at The Wynwood Yard on February 14, and enjoy a private three-course dinner served with wine pairings for you and your bae, selected with love, of course. Afterwards, take a romantic, wine-hazy stroll through the garden.
February 14 at Wyn-Box, 56 NW 29th St, Miami. Choose from two seatings at 6:00 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. Make a reservation via events@thewynwoodyard.com.
7. Ladies Choice at Nikki Beach
Calling all honeys! Head to Nikki Beach for its Valentine’s edition of Amazing Sundays, featuring special promotions for ladies throughout the day like complimentary cocktail for ladies who show their Bumble app at the door. There will also be a kissing booth and surprise giveaways…
February 12 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Nikki Beach, 1 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach. Brunch buffet is $49.95 per person.
8. World Biggest Blind Date party at Wall
Single? No problem. Hotspot WALL invites guests for a Valentine’s Day Edition of its legendary party, Favela Beach. Put on your dancing shoes, open up your Tinder app, and start swiping (preferably with a drink in hand).
February 14 at Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Reservations via http://www.wallmiami.com/table-reservations/
