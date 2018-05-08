Upper Buena Vista is getting its first restaurant – and its creators have a familiar name

Upper Buena Vista’s first restaurant is just about ready to open.

The brand-new vista – yes, that is a lower case v – is scheduled to open in June. From husband-and-wife team Roberto Bearzi and Fiorella Blanco, the minds behind of Fratelli Milano in downtown Miami, vista plans to feature Italian cuisine with nods to Miami fusion and culture.

Bearzi and Chilean-Italian chef Giuliano Leverone (who used to be a waiter at Fratelli Milano) will curate the menu. Look for items like Maltagliati Brisket with homemade maltagliati pasta, slow-braised brisket, tomato and Parmesan cheese and Gnocchetti New World Pesto with poblano peppers, mint and pistachio. Sign us up for huge plates of both, please.

Fiorella Blanco and Roberto Bearzi.

Other menu items include calamari fritti with sesame salt, pickles and yuzu foam and Fisherman Crudo, a daily catch with mango salad, citrus and cilantro oil. There’s also swordfish a la plancha with grilled little gem salad, corn, shallots and avocado.

The two-story restaurant will be open daily, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. Those hours tell you vista’s got a plan for brunch, and there’s a happy hour from 3 to 7 p.m. on weekdays. You can eat indoors, on the outdoor patio or on the rooftop terrace.

Upper Buena Vista is a micro-boutique destination perched on the edge of Little Haiti, at 5020 NE Second Ave.