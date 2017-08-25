The Ultimate Sunset Harbour Dining Guide

Soul Tavern

New to Sunset Harbour, Soul Tavern strives to be the place where “sophisticated food connoisseurs and health-focused individuals can both enjoy a meal together.” The vegetarian gastropub was inspired by the elements of nature—earth, wind, fire, water and metal. (Cue “Boogie Wonderland.”) Executive chef Kristof Czartoryski described the concept as a way to “bring health back to dining.” Aside from plant-based grub, guests can try one of the 37 available herbal elixirs on the menu. Owner Jason Gordon, who earned his doctorate in Chinese medicine, has concocted the feel-good drinks to help customers do everything from soothe their muscles to catch Zs. If you’re looking for balance, Soul Tavern could be your place.