Miami-based Sushi Maki will sell a Turnover Chain Roll, inspired by the University of Miami Hurricane’s sideline trophy. It will be available at all five locations and Whole Foods Markets throughout the Hurricanes’ season.

University of Miami fans are eating up the Turnover Chain fad — and now they can actually eat it up.

Sushi Maki is selling a Turnover Chain Roll at all five of their locations and inside Whole Foods Markets throughout South Florida. Owner Abe Ng, who was born in Miami and grew up with the swagga Hurricanes of the 1980s, wanted to honor the ‘Canes’ return to prominence. The best way, he thought, was to recreate the defensive players swap on the sideline when one of them recovers a fumble or makes an interception.

“We were so excited UM is back with the swagger so we wanted to have a little fun with it,” said Ng, who came up with the idea along with the restaurants’ executive chef.

It’s a perfect entry-level roll for the masses: A shrimp tempura roll with avocado and cream cheese, half topped with orange masago (capelin roe) and the other with green tobiko (flying fish roe). Eel sauce with spicy mayo and crispy shallots make up the dipping sauce “chain.”

Sushi Maki will offer the roll through the rest of the Hurricanes’ season, and Ng hopes that includes the National Championship game in Atlanta on Jan. 8 between the top two teams in the country. The undefeated Hurricanes are ranked No. 2 in the country by the Associated Press and have two games left to play before they can be considered for the title game.

“We dream big here,” Ng said. “And we’re having fun with it.”

It’ll probably pair well with the Turnover Chain beer that J. Wakefield Brewing, in Wynwood, said it is brewing. Wakefield hopes to release Turnover Chain IPA in 16-ounce can four packs before the national title game.