You say, ‘What about rosé?’ I say ‘OK!’ Let’s get to the drinking.

Summer is well under way. Are you sick of rosé yet? We’re not. We just got over a debilitating illness that made us miss National Rosé Day festivities. Not sure what that celebration entailed, but it was almost certainly more fun than lying on the sofa, glugging Nyquil and rewatching all those terrible season two episodes of “Twin Peaks.”

So here is part 2 of our Rosé Exposé. Last week we dropped knowledge on drinking pink. Today we’re going to make some suggestions on rosé you should try because if you’re like me, you stand slack-jawed in confusion at the rosé display at your local wine shop, terrified you’re going to randomly grab something tasteless and generic.

But now, we know what to buy (especially if you want something less expensive than, say, the sparkling and divine Moët & Chandon Rosé Impèrial, which is delicious despite all the accent marks but kind of pricey).

We tried some of the wine in handsome, specially designed Riedel rosé glasses (which also can be used for ice wine, should you be a fan). I am not entirely sure the style of the glass enhanced the taste — the wines we tried in cheap white wine glasses were just as good — but like all Riedel glasses, they’re lovely, so if anybody’s looking for a gift for me consider that a broad hint.

2016 E. Guigal Cotes du Rhone Rosé ($14.99): The color alone can make you weak in the knees. The taste will make you believe in a higher power. The raspberry and red currant flavors are deep and lasting. Honestly, if this sort of thing were allowed, I might propose to this wine. Available at wine shops all over Miami.

A day late, but we are celebrating #NationalRoseDay finally. Cheers! #wine #winelover A post shared by Connie Ogle (@ogleconnie) on Jun 11, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

2016 Elouan Rosé ($19.99): Chill this Oregon import and enjoy berries galore, along with a hint of citrus. The finish is a real delight. You will not be disappointed (and neither will anybody who claims he doesn’t really care for rosé). You don’t even have to go out of your way to find it: You can pick some up at your local Publix.

2016 M de Minuty 2016 ($19): This pale wine is bone dry. I mean, we’re talking Sahara, Mojave, Death Valley dry, the sort of dry where you keep forgetting it’s even liquid. This is not an insult. Served cold on a hot summer day, M de Minuty is refreshing, with peach flavors (and, according to Minuty, candied orange peel). It almost redefines dry rosé — and comes in the sexiest bottle.

2016 515 Noble Vines Rosé ($14.99): Ah, that magic hour of 515, when you’re stuck in soul-crushing traffic just trying to get home, dreaming of how happy you’ll be when you can pour yourself a glass of wine. Noble Vines captures that sensation of joy and relief perfectly, with raspberry and orange notes paired with minerality to keep things on the dry side. Check Noble Vines’ handy store locator for where to buy it.

2016 Apothic Rosé ($9): As previously noted, here at Poppin’ Bottles we tend not to be fans of sweet wine. But if you prefer them, Apothic Rosé gives you something to like. It’s fruity and sweet without making your mouth pucker. Even I drank a glass of it and lived to tell the tale. Available all over South Florida.

2016 Meiomi Rosé ($24.99): We wrote about Meiomi Rose before, but we couldn’t resist trying it again even though we actually had to pay for it. Happily, it lived up to our hype — it’s dry, versatile and goes with just about anything, especially barbecue or spicy foods. Look for it at Whole Foods.

Honestly, have you ever seen a sexier bottle of wine?

And don’t despair, red wine fans. We’ve got you covered in future columns. Somebody’s got to try all this Cabernet under my desk, and it may as well be me.