Treat yourself to free Ben & Jerry’s ice cream today

Today is a great day for ice cream, especially because you can get it for free. Ben & Jerry’s has deemed Tuesday, April 4 #FreeConeDay and wants to spread the love with three of its signature flavors. Up for grabs are Cookie Dough, Phish Food and Cherry Garcia.

The national ice cream shop has been celebrating Free Cone Day since 1979.

It has made headlines in recent months for being vocal about social issues. For example, in October, Ben & Jerry’s announced its support for the Black Lives Matter movement. The company, based in Burlington, Vermont, is not shying away from its stated principles for their special day, either. You can find blog posts about racial justice, fair trade, LGBT equality, special interest groups and climate justice, to name a few, on its official website.

Get your complimentary cone (or cup) courtesy of Ben & Jerry’s at any of these South Florida Locations:

15484 NW 77th Court,

Miami Lakes, FL 33016

305-822-2997

Miami Lakes, FL 33016

305-822-2997

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.

1723 E Hallandale Beach Blvd,

Hallandale, FL 33009

954-455-4900

Hallandale, FL 33009

954-455-4900

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.