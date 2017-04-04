Treat yourself to free Ben & Jerry’s ice cream today
Today is a great day for ice cream, especially because you can get it for free. Ben & Jerry’s has deemed Tuesday, April 4 #FreeConeDay and wants to spread the love with three of its signature flavors. Up for grabs are Cookie Dough, Phish Food and Cherry Garcia.
The national ice cream shop has been celebrating Free Cone Day since 1979.
It has made headlines in recent months for being vocal about social issues. For example, in October, Ben & Jerry’s announced its support for the Black Lives Matter movement. The company, based in Burlington, Vermont, is not shying away from its stated principles for their special day, either. You can find blog posts about racial justice, fair trade, LGBT equality, special interest groups and climate justice, to name a few, on its official website.
Get your complimentary cone (or cup) courtesy of Ben & Jerry’s at any of these South Florida Locations:
Coral Gables
80 Aragon Ave,
Coral Gables, FL 33134
305-442-1800
Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.
Miami Lakes
15484 NW 77th Court,
Miami Lakes, FL 33016
305-822-2997
Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.
Hallandale Beach
1723 E Hallandale Beach Blvd,
Hallandale, FL 33009
954-455-4900
Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.
Hollywood Beach
1202 N Broadwalk,
Hollywood, FL 33019
954-929-7085
Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.