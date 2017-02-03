Top six events at Florida Renaissance Festival

Musicians perform at the Pub Stage. Photo by Bob Carlson

Kick off your Ren Fest experience with a visit to the various pub stations within what’s billed as a “story-book Renaissance Village.” Follow Captain Buck Kinnear and the ladies from the Wandering Gypsy Theatre to the five pubs that dot the village, while they go on about 500 years of Renaissance and 1,000 years of brewing history. Sample a different brew at each stop while partaking in contests, games and bawdy toasts. No worries, there’s plenty of food booths so you can soak up some of that alcohol. Crawls depart from main entrance at 1 and 3:30 p.m. daily and tickets are $25 per person available at the box office.