Posted on

These top Miami chefs are helping kick school lunches up a notch

Miami chefs Aaron Brooks, (left to right), Clark Bowen and Michael Schwartz joined executive chef Bill Telepan of the Wellness in the Schools program at Charles Drew elementary on March 22 to teach elementary school children to eat healthier.Jackie Sayet
By Carlos Frías For miami.com

School lunches may never be the same.

Big-name Miami chefs spent Wednesday morning teaching children at Liberty City’s Charles R. Drew elementary about nutrition and demonstrating recipes they can make at home with their families.

Charles Drew elementary students tasted different kinds of salads made by top Miami chefs during a Wellness in the Schools program on March 21.Jackie Sayet

The chefs, Aaron Brooks (Edge Steak and Bar in the Four Seasons, Brickell), Michael Schwartz (Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink, Fi’lia, Harry’s Pizzeria), Clark Bowen (db Bistro Moderne) all helped prepare salads and brought their own dressings (and recipes) to share. The event was part of Wellness in the Schools, a national program that teaches children how to eat better and to make simple dishes.

The chefs also showed off culinary gardens they sponsor at Charles R. Drew, through the Wellness in the Schools program. Representatives of the program have been working with select South Florida schools for the past year, setting up occasional in-school events where they teach simple recipes, such as homemade pasta sauce. Often, they use ingredients grown in these school gardens.

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

We asked seniors to react to clips from Ultra. It was hilarious
WATCH: Forget music. Miami.com talks butt jobs and Gloria Estefan with DJs

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
These top Miami chefs are helping kick school lunches up a notch
Miami Guide
Miami Beach Survival Guide
They don’t all succeed: Schwartz’s Cypress Tavern will close next month
Tourists How to handle Ultra traffic like BOSS
These are the must-see DJ you can’t miss during Miami Music Week
Tourists What do konpa and EDM have in common? A free party in Little Haiti.
Tourists 5 Spotify playlists to fuel your Miami Music Week 2017
Tourists Ultra Guide to WMC & MMW Hotel & Pool Parties 2017
Tourists Still need a hotel & tickets to Ultra? The InterCon’s got you covered.
These are the kind of spring breakers we can appreciate