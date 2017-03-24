These top Miami chefs are helping kick school lunches up a notch
School lunches may never be the same.
Big-name Miami chefs spent Wednesday morning teaching children at Liberty City’s Charles R. Drew elementary about nutrition and demonstrating recipes they can make at home with their families.
The chefs, Aaron Brooks (Edge Steak and Bar in the Four Seasons, Brickell), Michael Schwartz (Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink, Fi’lia, Harry’s Pizzeria), Clark Bowen (db Bistro Moderne) all helped prepare salads and brought their own dressings (and recipes) to share. The event was part of Wellness in the Schools, a national program that teaches children how to eat better and to make simple dishes.
The chefs also showed off culinary gardens they sponsor at Charles R. Drew, through the Wellness in the Schools program. Representatives of the program have been working with select South Florida schools for the past year, setting up occasional in-school events where they teach simple recipes, such as homemade pasta sauce. Often, they use ingredients grown in these school gardens.
