These top Miami chefs are helping kick school lunches up a notch

Miami chefs Aaron Brooks, (left to right), Clark Bowen and Michael Schwartz joined executive chef Bill Telepan of the Wellness in the Schools program at Charles Drew elementary on March 22 to teach elementary school children to eat healthier.

School lunches may never be the same.

Big-name Miami chefs spent Wednesday morning teaching children at Liberty City’s Charles R. Drew elementary about nutrition and demonstrating recipes they can make at home with their families.

The chefs, Aaron Brooks (Edge Steak and Bar in the Four Seasons, Brickell), Michael Schwartz (Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink, Fi’lia, Harry’s Pizzeria), Clark Bowen (db Bistro Moderne) all helped prepare salads and brought their own dressings (and recipes) to share. The event was part of Wellness in the Schools, a national program that teaches children how to eat better and to make simple dishes.

The chefs also showed off culinary gardens they sponsor at Charles R. Drew, through the Wellness in the Schools program. Representatives of the program have been working with select South Florida schools for the past year, setting up occasional in-school events where they teach simple recipes, such as homemade pasta sauce. Often, they use ingredients grown in these school gardens.

The three chefs helped make three different kinds of cold salads the children from Charles Drew can make at home.

Chef Michael Schwartz got a tour of the gardens he and the other chefs help sponsor at Charles Drew, which uses the culinary ingredients in school cooking.

The culinary gardens at Charles Drew are planted in urban areas and used in the school's cooking at teaching programs as part of Wellness in the Schools.