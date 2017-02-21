Top 10 Miami Hotels For Foodies During SOBEWFF
The festivities officially kickoff tomorrow for the South Beach Wine & Food Festival and there’s a lot of food and drink to be had between then and Sunday. Read on for the Miami and Fort Lauderdale hotels with the hottest foodie scenes and SOBEWFF events this year.
1. Loews Miami Beach Hotel
As the longstanding HQ of South Beach Wine & Food Festival, Loews Miami Beach is where all the action is this week. Fresh off a $50 million renovation including 790 fully redesigned guest rooms and a new pool deck, they’re also debuting Bar Collins in the lobby with a cocktail program by beloved Miami barman Julio Cabrera and food by executive chef Frederic Delaire. The new dining concept joins award-winning chef Josh Capon’s Lure Fishbar.
SOBEWFF Events We’re Psyched For: Tacos After Dark hosted by Aaron Sánchez, Thursday 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Southern Kitchen Brunch hosted by Trisha Yearwood, Sunday 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Oyster Bash, Friday 4-6 p.m.
1601 Collins Ave., South Beach; 305-604-1601; loewshotels.com/miami-beach
2. The Ritz-Carlton South Beach
With its location at the foot of the beachside tent venue for the festival’s hottest events, The Ritz-Carlton South Beach’s DiLido Beach Club is an ideal venue for sunset cocktails and a light bite pre-event by a fire pit accompanied by live music.
SOBEWFF Events We’re Psyched For: Burger Bash hosted by Rachael Ray, Friday 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Bacardi on the Beach with Beats by Rev Run and DJ Ruckus, Saturday 9 p.m. – Midnight
Lucky Chopsticks hosted by Andrew Zimmern, Sunday 6-9 p.m.
One Lincoln Rd., South Beach; 786-276-4000; ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/miami/south-beach
3. Fontainebleau Miami Beach
With two restaurants helmed by Michael Mina (Stripsteak and Pizza & Burger ), one by Scott Conant (Scarpetta) and the famed London haute Cantonese restaurant Hakkassan all under one roof, the Fontainebleau is a natural foodie destination during SOBEWFF. Not to mention the resort’s other diversion: LIV nightclub, Lapis Spa and a lavish poolscape.
SOBEWFF Event We’re Psyched For: Best of the Best, Friday 7:30-10:30 p.m.
4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-2000; fontainebleau.com
4. W South Beach
We love chef Andrew Carmellini’s The Dutch at W South Beach for its sumptuous oyster bar, homemade pasta, seriously fresh fish and bone-in prime ribeye in an airy indoor-outdoor setting. We also love the scenester Living Room lounge where celebrity sightings are de rigueur (Derek Jeter, Ice Cube, Nene Leakes). And when it’s time to turn up, Wall lounge has been going strong for the last eight years.
SOBEWFF Event We’re Psyched For: Chicken Coupe hosted by Andrew Carmellini, Saturday 7-10 p.m.
2201 Collins Ave., South Beach; 305-938-3000; wsouthbeach.com
5. Soho Beach House
Whether it’s dining under string lighting and palm fronds on the patio at Cecconi’s or enjoying the perks of membership at Soho Beach House’s other dining venues, it’s a prime foodie respite during the hectic SOBEWFF week.
SOBEWFF Event We’re Psyched For: Dinner hosted by Uri Jeremias, Aret Sahakyan and Sergio Sigala Thursday 7-10 p.m.
4385 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-507-7900; sohobeachhouse.com
6. The Miami Beach EDITION
Jean-Georges helms the F&B here. ‘Nuf said.
But seriously, between Market’s casual, Italian-inspired eatery and Matador Room’s glamorous dining room and tropical terrace, we’ve never run out of reasons to pay a visit to The EDITION for a bite to eat. Other things we love: Tropicale pool bar and Basement nightclub (there’s bowling and ice skating, people!).
SOBEWFF Event We’re Psyched For: Ping Pong Pizza & Peronis with Jean-Georges, Friday 10 p.m. – Midnight (Unofficial Event)
2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4500; editionhotels.com/miami-beach
7. Kimpton Surfcomber
The Surfcomber is both a classic South Beach hotel and something of a sleeper foodie sensation. Known for its pool party scene, it’s also home to Social Club with an array of locally inspired small bites, with everything from Cuban sliders to alligator nuggets.
SOBEWFF Event We’re Psyched For: The Art of Tiki: A Cocktail Showdown, Friday 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.
1717 Collins Ave., South Beach; 305-532-7715; surfcomber.com
8. SLS Brickell
Not many hotels can say they’re home to restaurants by two James Beard Award-winning chefs, but that’s exactly what Sam Nazarian cooked up at the newly opened SLS Brickell. With the high-flying Bazaar Mar by Spanish celebrity chef José Andrés and the homey Fi’lia by Miami’s local star Michael Schwartz, you won’t go hungry here.
SOBEWFF Event We’re Psyched For: Brunch hosted by José Andrés and Michael Schwartz, Sunday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
1300 S. Miami Ave., Brickell; 305-239-1300; slshotels.com/brickell
9. The Diplomat Beach Resort
When Geoffrey Zakarian opens a restaurant inside a lavish, beachfront resort on Hollywood Beach, run-don’t walk! The newly debuted Point Royal, billed as a “coastal American restaurant,” is the latest project by the celebrity chef. The sprawling resort is home to 10 dining venues total, so you’ll never run out of something new to try.
SOBEWFF Event We’re Psyched For: Point Royal Clambake hosted by Geoffrey Zakarian, Valeri Bertinelli, Gabriele Corcos & Debi Mazar, Friday 7-10 p.m.
3555 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood Beach; 954-602-6000; diplomatresort.com
10. The Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale
Helmed by the casual, yet sophisticated (and oh so delicious) Burlock Coast, The Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale makes languorous oceanfront dining a cinch.
SOBEWFF Event We’re Psyched For: Bloody Mary Brunch hosted by David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris, Sunday Noon – 2 p.m.
One N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-465-2300; ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/florida/fort-lauderdale
Remember, if you don't have anything nice to say...