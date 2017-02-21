Top 10 Miami Hotels For Foodies During SOBEWFF

Lobster rolls served at Southern Kitchen Brunch.

As the longstanding HQ of South Beach Wine & Food Festival, Loews Miami Beach is where all the action is this week. Fresh off a $50 million renovation including 790 fully redesigned guest rooms and a new pool deck, they’re also debuting Bar Collins in the lobby with a cocktail program by beloved Miami barman Julio Cabrera and food by executive chef Frederic Delaire. The new dining concept joins award-winning chef Josh Capon’s Lure Fishbar.

SOBEWFF Events We’re Psyched For: Tacos After Dark hosted by Aaron Sánchez, Thursday 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Southern Kitchen Brunch hosted by Trisha Yearwood, Sunday 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Oyster Bash, Friday 4-6 p.m.