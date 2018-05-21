Time Out Market just announced a ‘who’s who’ of chefs for its South Beach food hall

Time Out Market announced the the next six of 17 restaurants opening inside its food hall, the first of several it plans to open in the United States.

Time Out Market just announced a new addition of restaurants for its upcoming food hall and it’s a who’s who of chefs.

Together, they add to a previously announced list of recognizable and respected Miami restaurants and chefs. These instantly make this Lincoln Road spot, at 1601 Drexel Ave., the most anticipated of the new food halls. It’s expected to open in the fall.

None of the restaurants will be a stripped-out version of their name-brand spots, Time Out Market CEO Didier Soullat has previously said. Instead, the 17,500 square-foot hall will be a place for each of the chefs to experiment with new ideas. And the restaurants’ menus will not overlap, by design.

“We are dedicated to making Time Out Market Miami a must-visit destination for food and culture lovers,” Soullat wrote in a statement. “That’s why we are incredibly proud to open with such an impressive, unmatched line-up of hugely talented chefs and restaurateurs representing the very best of the city. They are all recognized and loved by locals and are sure to attract visitors to the city.”

Let’s take a look at each.

Korean cuisine by Jeremy Ford

Expect artistic presentation at Jeremy Ford’s Time Out Market outpost, inspired by dishes at Stubborn Seed, such as this smoked foie gras under a glass cloche. Michael Pisarri Grove Bay Hospitality

Jeremy Ford’s Stubborn Seed on South Beach recently earned the Miami Herald’s first four-out-of-four stars (Exceptional) review in more than two years. His Time Out restaurant will focus on Korean flavors, presented in his fit-for-photography plates at Stubborn Seed.

The Local Cuban by Alberto Cabrera



Cabrera stepped away from the kitchen at Little Havana’s Little Bread and Coral Gables’ Bread and Butter after being diagnosed with stage 2 lymphoma in 2015. Cabrera, a married father of three, said he has been in remission since his surgery, chemotherapy and radiation later that year.

He’ll team up for his Time Out restaurant, The Local Cuban, with the owner of The Local in Coral Gables, Carmen Malea, where Cabrera broke out as a star chef. Expect the delectable Cuban sandwiches from the defunct Little Bread with fritas cubanas, croquetas with unexpected flavors, and huge, fried Cuban empanadas stuffed with a host of braised meats, such as veal cheeks.

“The idea is to do a (killer) ventanita: really fun Cuban street food,” he said.

Cabrera also announced he is working on a new restaurant, Marabú, which will focus on country Cuban dishes (all cooked or finished in Josper charcoal ovens) in the Brickell City Centre, with the founders of the Havana 1957 restaurant group.

Leña by Michael Beltran



Leña, the Spanish name for firewood, is Beltran’s concept for Time Out. Expect all the meats: smoked short rib with grilled escarole; smoked half chicken with grilled fennel and sharing plates on the weekends. Local, seasonal produce cooked over a wood fire, is the heart of this spot.

RELATED: Eat a burger a day for National Burger Month. Here are 31 to try

Stephen’s Delicatessen by Matt Kusher



Kuscher loves Miami subculture, so he was thrilled to take over Stephen’s Delicatessen, believed to be Miami’s oldest and only surviving New York style deli, open since 1954 in Hialeah. A version of that deli will be his second spot in the market.

Peruvian by Sebastian Fernandez

33 Kitchen’s owner/chef, Sebastian Fernandez, who closed his Coconut Grove restaurant last year, will open a spot inside Time Out Market Miami. Carl Juste

Coconut Grove diners mourned 33 Kitchen’s closing, but were eagerly anticipating Sebastian Fernandez’s new spot in Little Havana. Whether that ultimately realizes, his Time Out spot will feature his Peruvian fare with a twist. Ceviches, tuna tiradito, crispy octopus will all be on the menu.

Miami Smokers



Miami chefs love incorporating Miami Smokers into their menus, even adding their bacon to Knaus Berry Farm’s cinnamon buns. So a charcuterie bar at Time Out seems a natural expansion of what Andres Barrientos and James Bowers do best at their Little Havana meatery. Expect cured meats, sustainably using all of the hog, from “rooter-to-tooter.”

One more wave of chefs will be announced before the market opens this fall. All of them, the founders say, aim to sample what’s hot, new and representative of peak Miami cuisine.