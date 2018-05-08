This Wynwood hot spot quietly closed two years ago. Now it is ready for a comeback.

When Cafeina opened nine years ago in Wynwood, you could play Frogger with tumbleweeds from there to Joey’s Pizza.

Today, as we all know, it’s a whole different game. After about a year-and-a-half respite from the scene during which Cafeina existed as primarily an event space under different owners, the resto-lounge-gallery is back under the direction of its original owner, Ivette Naranjo.

Naranjo gave the place a bit of a makeover and quietly reopened last month and Cafeina will officially reopen May 24. The place will feature new art, new cocktails (caffeine infused and otherwise), and a new food concept of Colombian-Asian fusion by executive chef Carlos Hernandez.

The outdoor space at Cafeina.

On the menu: shrimp cocktail with kimchi aioli, garlic, red onions and cilantro in a tostone bowl; spicy tuna taco also with kimchi aioli; pear and Gorgonzola ravioli; Coca Cola braised short ribs; chicken tacos with kimchi and bao bun sandwiches like the Wynwood Lomo Saltado with angus beef (but no kimchi).

A new Sunday brunch party kicks off on May 27 with a la carte dishes and bottomless booze options. On Thursday nights, the place goes full blown cabaret for the return of Wynwood Piano Bar, plus Game Night Thursdays. On Fridays, it’s happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with comedy acts on both Fridays and Saturday nights.

Piano Bar Thursdays was always a big hit.

As Stefon from “SNL” would say, this place has everything- kimchi, comedy, showtunes, post modern paintings and coffee flavored vodka that will make all the bearded bohos bounce off the walls like buzzed bungee jumpers.

Welcome back, Cafeina.