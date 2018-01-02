This spot above Lincoln Road will make you forget you’re in a parking garage
With its breathtaking views of the Miami Beach skyline and lush open-air dining room, Juvia is a jewel on Lincoln Road. Located on the penthouse level of the iconic 1111 Lincoln Road garage, the space feels less like a commercial restaurant and more like somebody’s swanky (and sprawling) rooftop apartment — lending lunch, brunch, and dinner an exclusive, intimate, private garden party vibe.
The deal
The real steal at Juvia is its brunch. Served Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., the restaurant offers a fixed-price menu for $50 that includes an appetizer, entree, dessert and bottomless mimosas, bellinis or prosecco. You can also order a la carte.
Something to sip
Light, sweet and surprisingly strong, Juvia’s Zen Garden ($16) will turn even the demure imbibers into whiskey lovers. It blends High West Double Rye, Lillet Rose, Aperol, coconut syrup, lime juice, lemon juice. An egg white at the end gives it a beautiful frothy layer with a velvet finish.
Other sips
Those who prefer cocktails with a smokier side can opt for the Samurai’s Revenge ($18), made with Toki Japanese Whisky, Soto Sake, Amaro Nonino, simple syrup, lemon juice and orange bitters. The Juvia Lemonade ($18) — blending Beluga Noble vodka, mixed berry puree, and lemon — is pretty much summer in a cup.
Something to savor
Juvia’s menu takes guests on an international journey. We suggest ordering from across the selections, which include crudos, appetizers and entrees. We love the Big Eye Tuna Poke ($24), served with sesame chili, hijiki, red onions and scallions, and the Pink Shrimp Acevichado (offered with the fixed-price brunch menu) served with aji limon, leche de tigre aioli and crispy capers. In the mood for something heartier? Go for the King Crab Risotto ($45).
The recipe
Zen Garden