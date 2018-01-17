This revamped restaurant won’t make you feel guilty about the delicious calories you’re eating
The Carillon Miami Wellness Resort (formerly Canyon Ranch) has revamped its in-house restaurant and debuted The Strand Bar and Grill. Beachcraft’s loss is The Strand’s gain, as executive chef Stephen Ullrich came over when celebrity chef Tom Colicchio’s restaurant at the 1 Hotel South Beach closed.
The space
The new look modifies the previous David Rockwell design and replaces it with warm woods and earth tones with gold and blue hues. There’s now a separate lounge that seats 38 for cocktails and bar bites and an expansive outdoor terrace. The open kitchen remains the same, with plenty of culinary theater still on display.
What's not on the menu
Nutritional information such as calories and carbs, as was the custom in its former Canyon Ranch days. There’s still a “luxury of wellness,” vibe but the feeling here is more relaxed, less concerned with calorie-counting.
You'll come for
A quiet dinner with an ocean view or a post-spa cocktail and bite.
Start with cocktails?
The list is creative and nods to vegetable infusions. Take these concoctions: The Beet Up Mule with beet-infused Veev Acai, lime juice and ginger beer and the Gin It to Win It with Rutte celery gin, fresh green apple, basil and elderflower syrup.
Be prepared to eat
Farm-inspired American dishes. Prices remain are on par for a luxury hotel with starters $15-$28 and mains $28-$45.
Thick-crusted whole wheat bread and butter hit the table to start the meal. Then it’s on to dishes of Strand Chowder made with clams, fennel, coconut milk and sweet potato or the Stracciatella with black Mission figs, basil and chicory.
The Kampachi Crudo with asparagus, yuzu, radish and rice crisp is beautifully presented, while the soft-poached egg is high-end comfort food with lobster and pumpernickel breadcrumbs.
A pasta course can be had with beet bucatini dressed with arugula pesto and polenta agnolotti studded with short rib meat and kale.
Larger mains include scallops with Jerusalem artichoke, pomegranate and a Lamb Trio – lamb loin, belly and merguez sausage. It is served with smoked yogurt, za’atar, confit tomato and cucumber gremolata.
Desserts offer inventive takes on classics with a mango-cardamom semifreddo and honey-roasted pear with blue cheese, caramel and watercress with lemon olive oil.
Pro tip
Reduced valet parking is available for $10.
Bottom line
More gluttonous than its predecessor, this spot at the renovated Carillon resort still offers farm-sourced dishes.