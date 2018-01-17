This revamped restaurant won’t make you feel guilty about the delicious calories you’re eating

Oysters at The Strand Miami.

Farm-inspired American dishes. Prices remain are on par for a luxury hotel with starters $15-$28 and mains $28-$45.

Thick-crusted whole wheat bread and butter hit the table to start the meal. Then it’s on to dishes of Strand Chowder made with clams, fennel, coconut milk and sweet potato or the Stracciatella with black Mission figs, basil and chicory.

The Kampachi Crudo with asparagus, yuzu, radish and rice crisp is beautifully presented, while the soft-poached egg is high-end comfort food with lobster and pumpernickel breadcrumbs.

Soft-poached egg at The Strand Miami.

A pasta course can be had with beet bucatini dressed with arugula pesto and polenta agnolotti studded with short rib meat and kale.

Beet bucatini at The Strand Miami.

Larger mains include scallops with Jerusalem artichoke, pomegranate and a Lamb Trio – lamb loin, belly and merguez sausage. It is served with smoked yogurt, za’atar, confit tomato and cucumber gremolata.

Dry-aged NY strip at The Strand Miami.

Desserts offer inventive takes on classics with a mango-cardamom semifreddo and honey-roasted pear with blue cheese, caramel and watercress with lemon olive oil.