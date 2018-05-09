Posted on

This popular Midtown Japanese gastropub is no more

Cake Thai Kitchen photos by Linda Bladholm for the Miami Herald.
by Lesley Abravanel For Miami.com

It’s that time of year when we cue up Queen almost once a week, singing “Another One Bites the Dust” to yet another restaurant. This time Midtown’s Gaijin Izakaya by Cake, which just opened last year, is done-zo.

Chef/owner Phuket “Cake” Thonsodchaveondee also owns the Upper Eastside Cake Thai Kitchen and is expected to open another within the Citadel food hall.

The reason for the sudden closure, announced on Facebook April 27, was simply, “technical difficulties and unfortunate circumstances.” 
Unfortunate indeed.

