This popular Mexican seafood cantina is opening its first U.S. outpost on Lincoln Road

The Tostada Ceviche is one of the specialties at La Cerveceria de Barrio.

Mexican seafood cantina La Cerveceria de Barrio has more than 30 restaurants across Mexico.

And now it’s coming to Miami Beach.

La Cerveceria de Barrio will open its first U.S. restaurant in Miami Beach at 836 Lincoln Road, right next to lululemon. Might want to buy the tight yoga pants before you dig in into this menu, because the food looks delicious.

The menu will include five different types of fish and 15 varieties of shellfish cooked al carbon (that’s over charcoal, if you don’t know). Menu favorites include shrimp burgers, tuna tostadas, tacos piratita and handmade tortillas.

But however will you wash down all that delicious seafood? With more than 100 different beers, 300 kinds of tequila, 100 types of mezcal (hopefully not all at the same time). You’ll have lots of choices.

Did someone say tuna tostada? We are so there for that.

The bar will also serve a variety of cocktails including its signature clamatos, a traditional Mexican drink with orange juice, beer and a choice of oysters, shrimps or clams. This is strangely appealing, and we are definitely going to try it.

The restaurant is expected to open in early August.

Shrimp burger at La Cerveceria de Barrio.