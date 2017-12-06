With its playful, industrial decor, suspender-clad servers, photo booth and Foosball table, Michael Mina’s Pizza & Burger keeps the vibe underground — literally and figuratively. Nixing linen tablecloths and fussy entrees, the spot offers a far more laid back dining option than guests are likely to find at the Fontainebleau.

The deal

Social Hour takes place daily from 5-7 p.m., followed by Reverse Social Hour from 11 p.m. until midnight and features half-priced beer on tap and the sommelier’s daily selection of sparkling, white or red wine for $5. Plus, when you buy one cocktail you’ll get the second for $1.

Something to sip

Made with Pierre Fernando Dry Curaçao, lemon, simple syrup and an egg white, the Monkey Wrench is a must-try.

Monkey Wrench

Other sips

If sweet and spicy is your jam, the Pink Flamingo blends Herradura Blanco Tequila, Ancho Reyes, lime, mango, and watermelon and comes in two sizes: large (22 ounces) and larger (56 ounces). If you really want to test your tolerance, try the Zombie, made with Bacardi, Plantation Over Proof Rum, Gosling’s 151, cinnamon, and lime. There’s a limit of two per guest.

Pink Flamingo

Zombie

Something to savor

Start with The Toast, served with apricot mustard, sourdough, prosciutto, pecan, whipped ricotta and black pepper honey. Then go for a pizza. We liked The Farm, made with bacon, potatoes, onions, egg, mushrooms and smoked mozzarella, and The Pork Store made with soppressata, spicy pepperoni, pancetta, sweet peppers, and bocconcini mozzarella balls. If you still have room, the dry-aged Steak Burger served with double-smoked bacon, lettuce, American cheese sauce and secret sauce is a classic.

The Toast

The Pork Store

The Dry-Aged Steak Burger

The recipe: Monkey Wrench

2 ounces of Pierre Fernando Dry Curaçao

3/4 ounce of lemon

3/4 ounce of simple syrup

1 egg white

Mix all the ingredients, double shake, and double strain over ice. Garnish with a rosemary sprig.