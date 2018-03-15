This pizza shop was a Midtown Miami favorite. But it’s closing this month

Proof pizza and pasta was a favorite in Miami's Midtown but growing competition drove it out of business.

When Proof pizza and pasta restaurant opened in midtown in 2015, Miami Herald food reviewer Victoria Pesce Elliott gushed that “this place gives me hope that Miami can sustain a solid, casual spot that has nary a leaf of kale nor square of pork belly on its menu.”

It lasted less than three years. The restaurant, which had earned three out of four stars (Excellent) will shut down for good March 25. The owners announced the closing on Instagram.

Unfortunately, owner Justin Flit wrote to the Miami Herald that the restaurant simply wasn’t making enough money in a competitive market.

“We have sold the business and a new company will be bringing in a new concept, not associated with Proof at all,” he said. “Thank You to everyone who has supported Proof over the years.”

All may not be lost for Proof, though. They wrote on Instagram, “please continue to follow @ProofMiami for future endeavors.”