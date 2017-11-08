This new South Beach restaurant captures the spirit of Stiltsville with a ‘Top Chef’ twist

Lots of fresh fish…and fried chicken. (Jeff McInnis, who was co-creator of Yardbird, is involved after all). Several types of local fish are offered on a nightly basis, presented on ice in a claw-foot bathtub including: yellow jack, cobia, triple tail, grouper, snapper, and pompano. Prices attempt to keep things neighborhood-friendly with starters $8-$17 and mains $22-$38.

Royal red shrimp at Stiltsville Fish Bar.

The smoked fish dip should be required ordering for every table. The spread is chock full of the catch of the day and comes with homemade saltine crackers.

After that it’s on to small plates of Sweet Corn Spoon Bread made with buttermilk cream and scallions with the option to add butter-poached lobster or the Cobia Tiradito topped with avocado, crispy hominy and popped corn, aji amarillo chili, cilantro, and lime.

“Fish wings” at Stiltsville Fish Bar.

Large plates focus on seafood, obviously, with the Southern-influenced Shrimp N’ Grits made with Creole sausage and The Big Fish for 2 served fried, sprinkled with Key lime and a tangy lemon basil salsa verde. But there’s plenty for non-fish eaters, such as the creamy gnudi with melted heirloom tomatoes, bone marrow-crusted N.Y. Strip and of course that famous fried chicken — this time seasoned with citrus and bay leaf.

Sides include lemonade-brined and charred broccoli, ratatouille with Yukon whipped potatoes and stone-ground local grits.