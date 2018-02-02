Go to your happy place, Miami.

Or rather, David Grutman wants you to go to his.

The LIV and Story nightclub founder has teamed up with Sugar Factory founder Charissa Davidovici to open Happy Place Donuts on Miami Beach’s Española Way in March. The doughnut shop will share space with Sugar Factory’s new Gummy World, where a massive gummy bear machine will churn out up to 20,000 custom-flavored gummies a day, according to release.

Expect all the wild Instagram-ready, over-the-top flourishes that makes Sugar Factory a hit with locals and celebrities. To wit: rainbow doughnuts, house-made Pop Tarts filled with guava, strawberry and Nutella, gelatos, blizzards and milkshakes. And the gummy bear machine will churn out custom shapes and flavors, including rosé, Champagne and peach bellini alcohol-infused gummies.

Because a trip to South Beach isn’t complete without drink options, Happy Place will create specialty mojitos to pair with unique doughnut flavors. Think sugar cane guava mojito alongside a guava and cream cheese doughnut.

“I’ve built my brand around the word ‘fun,’ and what’s more fun than a donut shop and bakery in the heart of Miami?” Grutman wrote in a release.

The new Happy Place Donuts on Miami Beach’s Española Way will be a theater for the making of doughnuts and gummy bears. Courtesy Echevarria Designs

Floor-to-ceiling windows will show off the mostly white space that will serve as the canvas for the creative confections. Many of the 120 seats inside will provide a theater for the doughnut- and gummy-bear making.