Downtown Doral has added a new restaurant, and it’s got a Latin-Italian flair.

Gusto RistoBar, in The Shops at Downtown Doral, has a menu that straddles traditional Italian dishes and Latin American flavors. The restaurants, which is calling itself a neighborhood restaurant and bar, focuses on pastas, rustic pizzas and a selection of international wines.

The menu ranges from antipasti and pizzas to first and second entrees as is popular with Italian cuisine. Dishes such as Gnocchi al forno and risotto Boscaiola share the menu with only-in-Miami twists such as fresh burrata served with guava sauce and a balsamic reduction.

Orecchiette at Gusto RistoBar

Salumi board at at Gusto RistoBar

The Burrata Enguayabada (burrata with guava sauce) at Gusto RistoBar

The bar at Gusto RistoBar

The main dining room at Gusto RistoBar

