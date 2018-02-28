This new restaurant’s Latin-Italian fare sounds like it’ll fit right into Doral
Downtown Doral has added a new restaurant, and it’s got a Latin-Italian flair.
Gusto RistoBar, in The Shops at Downtown Doral, has a menu that straddles traditional Italian dishes and Latin American flavors. The restaurants, which is calling itself a neighborhood restaurant and bar, focuses on pastas, rustic pizzas and a selection of international wines.
The menu ranges from antipasti and pizzas to first and second entrees as is popular with Italian cuisine. Dishes such as Gnocchi al forno and risotto Boscaiola share the menu with only-in-Miami twists such as fresh burrata served with guava sauce and a balsamic reduction.
Hours: Noon to 10:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday noon to 10:30 p.m.. Friday and Saturday, noon to midnight. Sunday, noon to 10 p.m.
Contact: 786.675.5740,