Posted on

This new restaurant’s Latin-Italian fare sounds like it’ll fit right into Doral

Salumi board at at Gusto RistoBar
By Carlos FríasFor Miami.com

Downtown Doral has added a new restaurant, and it’s got a Latin-Italian flair.

Gusto RistoBar, in The Shops at Downtown Doral, has a menu that straddles traditional Italian dishes and Latin American flavors. The restaurants, which is calling itself a neighborhood restaurant and bar, focuses on pastas, rustic pizzas and a selection of international wines.

The menu ranges from antipasti and pizzas to first and second entrees as is popular with Italian cuisine. Dishes such as Gnocchi al forno and risotto Boscaiola share the menu with only-in-Miami twists such as fresh burrata served with guava sauce and a balsamic reduction.

Orecchiette at Gusto RistoBar
Salumi board at at Gusto RistoBar
The Burrata Enguayabada (burrata with guava sauce) at Gusto RistoBar
The bar at Gusto RistoBar
The main dining room at Gusto RistoBar

READ MORE

Hours: Noon to 10:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday noon to 10:30 p.m.. Friday and Saturday, noon to midnight. Sunday, noon to 10 p.m.

Contact: 786.675.5740,

 www.gustoristobar.com

8550 NW 53rd St, Unit B-107, Doral
Take me there
More Like This
Did Wade steal an Indiana Pacer move? Come on. You know better than that.
Are you ready to put a ring on it? These are great places to propose in South Florida
Tourists Ever had a butifarra or a choripan? Here are the best Latin sandwiches in Miami
Miami Guide
A Jazz Lover’s Guide to Miami
This new restaurant’s Latin-Italian fare sounds like it’ll fit right into Doral
Tourists This is the most extensive, out-of-control list of happy hours in Miami. You are welcome.