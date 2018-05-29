This new Italian restaurant in Wynwood will make you forget about your keto diet

A little taste of Italy via D.C. comes to Wynwood in the form of Sette Osteria, which debuted its first location outside of the nation’s capital quietly over Memorial Day weekend at 2103 NW 2nd Ave.

Italian born corporate chef, Nicola Sanna, and executive chef, Nicolas Flores have assembled a team that includes Italian chef Gaetano Ascione and expert pasta maker Angela Marinelli.

Sette Osteria

Restaurateur Iraklis Karabassis’s IK Retail Group includes the original Sette Osteria, a second D.C. location, and several other D.C. hot spots including Café Milano, Famoso, M Café in Chevy Chase and Crepizza in Georgetown.

“We decided to expand the brand to Wynwood because of the highly dynamic and diverse neighborhood. This area is comprised of young professionals and residents who desire simple and delicious food, in a warm and comfortable set up paired with extraordinary service and we believe we can bring that to them,” says Karabassis.

Sette has a snazzy pizza oven

Former club kid Sean Saladino’s design group did the space which features an open kitchen and pizza oven, 30-seat bar area, indoor and outdoor seating. A nightly “Wine Down Happy Hour” from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. will feature wine specials and on Saturday and Sundays, brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.