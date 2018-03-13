This new French bistro has taken over the space that was once George’s in the Grove

A new French spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 3145 Commodore Plaza in Coconut Grove, the fresh arrival is called La Rue Bistronomie.

Housed in the former George’s in the Grove space, the new restaurant comes courtesy of the owners behind Strada in the Grove and Farinella 1937.

La Rue Bistronomie—which currently serves lunch and dinner—specializes in elevated French fare. Look for offerings like steamed mussels in white wine and fresh tomato, served with fries; the foie gras with house jam and toasted brioche and a free-range, grass-fed filet mignon with Béarnaise sauce.

The eatery also serves an extensive wine list, including reds and whites to pair with the meal.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, La Rue Bistronomie seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Deanndria M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 14th, said, “I found the servers to be attentive, the owners to be gracious and the decor to be welcoming. We look forward to returning to explore the full menu and hopefully, they [will] add brunch (hint, hint).”

And Holly C. said, “The experience at La Rue was spot on. We had the asparagus appetizer and the escargot to start. Let me tell you, I want to know where he got those fat green stalks, definitely nothing you can get from the Whole Foods. And the escargot were in shell and so clean and gorgeous.”

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: La Rue Bistronomie is open weekdays from noon–3 p.m., Monday–Thursday from 6–10:30pm, Friday from 6–11:30 p.m., Saturday from noon–11:30 p.m., and Sunday from noon–10:30 p.m.

Hoodline offers automated information about new businesses, local happenings and real estate trends across cities. The information is collected from partners including Yelp.com and Zumper.com, verified through computer-driven analysis, and stories are created automatically and then edited by Hoodline staff. Yelp and Zumper pay a commission to Hoodline (and this publisher) each time someone clicks on one of the links in the stories