This Michelin-starred D.C. power lunch hot spot is opening an outpost in Coral Gables

Fancy Michelin-starred Washington, D.C. Italian restaurant Fiola, owned by husband and wife restaurateurs Fabio and Maria Trabocchi, is opening in the fall in Coral Gables at the 1515 Sunset Building.

In addition to Fiola, the Trabocchis also own acclaimed D.C. restaurants Sfoglina, Fiola Mare and Del Mar. This will be their first outside of the nation’s capital.

“Maria and I have always loved visiting South Florida with our children, and we have long hoped we would one day be able to open a restaurant in such a growing, vibrant, and diverse community,” says the James Beard Award winning Chef Fabio Trabocchi. “Fiola was the first restaurant we opened together, and we think it’s only appropriate for our first restaurant outside of the D.C. area be one that means so much to us. We’re excited to come to Coral Gables, and we hope to make our dining room feel like your own.”

Among Trabocchi’s signature dishes: Lobster ravioli with ginger and chives; bucatini and prawns; hay smoked potato gnocchi with morels, ramps, and Pecorino di Fossa. Fiola will also offer a variety of salads, crudo, pastas, meats and seafood, from both the grill and raw bar, using local ingredients “whenever possible.

This is the second D.C. Italian restaurant to announce an opening in Miami. The first was Sette Osteria, opening in Wynwood.

Fiola in D.C. is a power lunch powerhouse. But don’t ask the owners who eats there. They won’t tell. And the same goes for Miami. “We know ‘who’s who’ so we can set the dining room flawlessly to make everyone happy — that includes understanding things like when they want a quiet table in the corner, as well as who sits next to whom,” Maria Trabocchi told Thrillist, adding “There is nothing casual about a power lunch — it’s when important things happen.”