Posted on

This Miami River restaurant was just named 100 Best in America

100 best
Klime and Anita Kovaceski's restaurant, Crust, was named 100 Best in America by Open Table.
By Carlos FríasFor Miami.com

The Miami River area has been booming with new restaurants, and now one of them has been named among the 100 best in America.

Crust, the pizza and modern Italian restaurant on east side of the river, south of Overtown, has been named among Open Table’s 100 Best Restaurants in America.

Open Table bases its awards on diner reviews. They looked at data from more than 12 million reviews of more than 26,000 restaurants. It sorted each restaurant based on diner rating. Crust was one of three restaurants honored by Open Table. The other two are Buccan in Palm Beach and The Grill in the Ritz-Carlton, Naples.

Crust’s owners, Anita and Klime Kovaceski, were selected to the Miami Herald Food 50 in 2015. A veteran fine-dining chef, Klime Kovaceski (Crystal Café, Trio on the Bay) returned to Miami’s food scene in 2015 with this mom-and-pop restaurant and it quickly became a locals’ favorite.

Crust

Full list of 100 best

668 NW 5th St, Miami
Take me there
Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.
Email feedback
More Like This
Tourists This Miami River restaurant was just named 100 Best in America
Best of the beach: What art exhibits to hit up in Miami Beach this week
Tourists Museum of Ice Cream Miami makes a sweet statement. But is it worth the trip?
Miami Guide
So Miami‘Vegetarian nightlife’ is coming to Miami thanks to this Brickell restaurant
Tourists Why is Miami called The 305? We won’t make fun of you for asking, bro
Tourists Why is Miami called the Magic City? Here’s the real story