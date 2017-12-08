This Miami River restaurant was just named 100 Best in America

The Miami River area has been booming with new restaurants, and now one of them has been named among the 100 best in America.

Crust, the pizza and modern Italian restaurant on east side of the river, south of Overtown, has been named among Open Table’s 100 Best Restaurants in America.

Open Table bases its awards on diner reviews. They looked at data from more than 12 million reviews of more than 26,000 restaurants. It sorted each restaurant based on diner rating. Crust was one of three restaurants honored by Open Table. The other two are Buccan in Palm Beach and The Grill in the Ritz-Carlton, Naples.

Crust’s owners, Anita and Klime Kovaceski, were selected to the Miami Herald Food 50 in 2015. A veteran fine-dining chef, Klime Kovaceski (Crystal Café, Trio on the Bay) returned to Miami’s food scene in 2015 with this mom-and-pop restaurant and it quickly became a locals’ favorite.