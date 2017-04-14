This Miami milkshake shop is a copy of his mom’s 1980s kitchen

Matt Kuscher sits near the front of his new Coconut Grove concept Vicky's House on Thursday, April 13, 2017. Kuscher has made a career out of creating very put-together dining concepts and Vicky's House a milkshake shop is his latest.

Not until his mother walked through the door did Matt Kuscher realize how perfectly he had designed his new Coconut Grove milkshake shop to look like her 1980s kitchen.

“Oh my God,” you can hear Vicky Kuscher saying in the video as she clutches her chest and cries and hugs her son, holding the camera.

Here, along one wall of Vicky’s House Milkshake Bar and Tasting Room, is the orange-and-gold flower wallpaper copied from old photographs. There, creamy yellow Formica counter tops are artfully worn to brown scuffs on the edges to mirror age. Colorful magnetic letters hold a copy of his report card from Rockville, Maryland’s Ritchie Park Elementary in place on the tan top-and-bottom refrigerator where he stores the craft beer.

And all around the room, more authentic touches from their home of more than 30 years ago: the brass chandelier from her kitchen; her old cuckoo clock; the exact Norman Rockwell poster; a family portrait with Matt as a baby, and, above the entrance, the etched wooden sign reading, “The Kuschers.” “She got pretty emotional. You know, she’s an emotional Puerto Rican lady,” Kuscher says standing in the doppleganger kitchen. The E.T. Goes to the Movies to Watch the Goonies milkshake at Matt Kuscher’s new Coconut Grove concept Vicky’s House is among the over-the-top milkshakes available. PATRICK FARRELL The milkshake shop, which opens Friday, started out as an idea for a waiting room for his popular burger and beer restaurant, Lokal. He created a botanica-themed waiting room for his Wynwood restaurant Kush. For this one, his wife Priscilla suggested recreating his mom’s kitchen and serving milkshakes. But that house and that life is long gone, Kuscher said, so he needed a way to transport his customers through time. That’s why a phone booth in homage to “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” serves as a doorway from Lokal to Vicky’s House. “I wanted you to time travel to a different era,” he said. READ the full story in the MIAMI HERALD: This milkshake shop recreates his mom’s 1980s kitchen down to the cuckoo clock Vicky’s Milkshake Bar and Tasting Room 3190 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove 305-442-3377