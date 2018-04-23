This Miami Beach restaurant has all the rosé. Literally.

Miami Beach is getting two more restaurants this summer, both at the “completely reimagined” Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection, opening at 39th and Collins in early June.

The first restaurant set to open, Bungalow By the Sea, is an oceanside dining and cocktail destination that will boast the largest selection of rosé on the beach.

Bungalow by the Sea will serve pizzas, pastas, sandwiches and raw bar–but they will also offer rosé flights and granitas. The place will feature a daily happy hour from 4 – 7 p.m. with special outdoor barbecue items, spritzers and live entertainment.

The second, Donna Mare, is an Italian spot under the culinary direction of chef/partner Manuel Mattei, a native of Italy whose Miami culinary experience includes a stint with the Bice group, at the Sagamore Miami Beach and at Il Bolognese on Ocean Drive. Donna Mare will serve light, traditional fare and seafood, Neapolitan pizzas from a wood fire oven, and housemade pastas.

“It has always been my dream to create a restaurant that reflects my upbringing,” says Mattei. “Growing up in Italy, there was no greater joy than cooking in the kitchen alongside my mamma, and now I am excited to bring her influence to Miami Beach. Just as in Italy, we will be utilizing the freshest fish and ingredients available each day.”

Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club is now taking reservations for June 7, 2018, and beyond.