This ‘Iron Chef’ judge is making Miami her home – again

Celeb chef and judge on Food Network’s “Iron Chef,” Donatella Arpaia is no stranger to Miami.

Back in 2010, she helmed Eos at the Brickell hotel formerly known as Viceroy (now the W), along with ex partner Michael Psilakis. But eight years later and pregnant with twins at 46 years old, Arpaia is now calling Miami home.

She and her husband Allan Stewart, a major heart surgeon who was part of the team that operated on Bill Clinton, moved to Miami last week. Turns out Stewart just landed the gig as Chief of Cardiac Surgery at Baptist Health South Florida and Surgical Director of Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute. Stewart brings with him a world renowned rep in complex aortic heart surgery and minimally invasive valve repair.

Arpaia will focus on growing her family (she currently has a 6-year-old son) and her Prova Pizzabar empire, for which there are currently no plans for a Miami branch. But we have a feeling that may change.

Welcome to the hood!