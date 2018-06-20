Posted on

This ‘Iron Chef’ judge is making Miami her home – again

Donatella Arpaia
Donatella Arpaia, Dr. Stewart, and their son AlessandroDonatella Arpaia
by Lesley Abravanel For Miami.com

Celeb chef and judge on Food Network’s “Iron Chef,” Donatella Arpaia is no stranger to Miami.

Back in 2010, she helmed Eos at the Brickell hotel formerly known as  Viceroy (now the W), along with ex partner Michael Psilakis. But eight years later and pregnant with twins at 46 years old, Arpaia is now calling Miami home.

She and her husband Allan Stewart, a major  heart surgeon who was  part of the team that operated on Bill Clinton, moved to Miami last week. Turns out Stewart just landed the gig as Chief of Cardiac Surgery at Baptist Health South Florida and Surgical Director of Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute. Stewart brings with him a world renowned rep in complex aortic heart surgery and minimally invasive valve repair.
Arpaia will focus on growing her family (she currently has a 6-year-old son) and her Prova Pizzabar empire, for which there are currently no plans for a Miami branch. But we have a feeling that may change.
Welcome to the hood!

Comments

Tourists She showed Anthony Bourdain the real Miami, ‘bugs, beer and all.”
Miami’s late night cookie delivery service is moving to a new spot – and it’s huge
Upper Buena Vista is Miami’s new urban oasis. Here’s what to do there
Miami Guide
These Miami spots are the place to do Ladies’ Night the right way
The Marlins are finally doing something right: Free Pitbull Bobbleheads
Tourists Take a trip to Rio at this Brazilian gem on Española Way