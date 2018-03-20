This hidden South Beach taco shop is expanding to trending North Beach

Taquiza used to be South Beach’s best-kept taco secret, but now, word is getting out to North Beach.

The taco shop, which house makes all its masa tortillas in a hostel on South Beach, will open a new location in the upward-trending North Beach. The new spot will be inside the Broadmoor Miami Beach hotel, the renovated and rebranded former Days Inn, on Ocean Terrace, facing the beach. Plus, since Taquiza can use the hotel’s liquor license, they will have cocktails.

Expect all the favorites from the “Casa de Masa” original inside a hostel on South Beach. There are 12 different kinds of tacos, including al pastor, cochinita, barbacoa, tongue, huitlacoche (corn mushrooms) and chapulines (grasshoppers). Plus, expect breakfast chilaquiles, totopos and squash blossom quesadillas.

“We were conscious not to grow too far, too fast, so I finally think the timing is right for a second location,” co-owner and chef Steve Santana said. “This is a good test of how we can expand and maintain quality.”

Santana’s tortillas have their own fame, and are used at several high-end restaurants, including David Grutman’s new all-vegeterian Planta.

The restaurant expects to have a soft opening the last week of March and be up and running the first week of April.

“North Beach is going to be a whole new thing in the next few years so it’s great to be in on the ground floor,” Santana said.