This food truck came all the way from New Jersey so Miami could feast on brisket and barbecue

Looking to chow down on some barbecue fare? A new food truck has you covered. The newcomer to downtown Miami, called Adam’s Rib and Stuff, is usually found at 233 N. Miami Ave.

Adam’s Rib comes courtesy of Rabbi Adam Gindea and his wife Jessie. The couple and their food truck were previously based in New Jersey, but after they moved to Florida to run Base Miami, they brought the truck along.

On the menu, look for a wide range of smoked meats, including brisket, beef cheek and pastrami. Diners can have their meats as platters and sandwiches, served with sides like fries, corn salad and slaw.

On the website, customers can also place catering orders for Shabbat and Passover. The truck is also available to cater special events.

With a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, patrons have warmly welcomed Adam’s Rib and Stuff.

Jake E., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 2nd, said, “The brisket was perfectly soft and tender on the inside and crisp black on the edges. Delicious slaw and corn salad sides competed the meal, with great service making it a memorable experience. Felt like I could have been at a roadside barbecue joint in the deep south.”

Yelper Coach M. added, “Went to Adam’s Rib and Stuff and ordered the Texas tray! Sliced brisket, hot pastrami, fried chicken, chicken wings and fries…great sampler of the menu, I will be back soon for the pulled brisket sandwich and daily specials!”

Adam’s Rib and Stuff is now open at 233 N Miami Ave., so head on over to check it out.

Hoodline offers automated information about new businesses, local happenings and real estate trends across cities. The information is collected from partners including Yelp.com and Zumper.com, verified through computer-driven analysis, and stories are created automatically and then edited by Hoodline staff. Yelp and Zumper pay a commission to Hoodline (and this publisher) each time someone clicks on one of the links in the stories.