If you’ve got Asian cuisine on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called Hibachi Grill & Noodle Bar, the fresh addition is located at 2490 SW 17th Ave. in Coral Way.

This is the latest location for the expanding local eatery, which specializes in pan-Asian eats. It also has locations in Brickell and downtown Miami.

On the menu, look for noodle options like Singapore curry noodles, pad thai and yakisoba, as well as a variety of soup noodles. There are also hibachi grill plates, including a steak and shrimp option, as well as seared tuna or spicy tofu. The spot also offers signature poke bowls for those in the mood for lighter fare. (Take a look at the full menu here.)

Hibachi Grill & Noodle Bar has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Elissa M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 11th, said, “Kudos to the owner and management for keeping it real. They use all non-GMO products, and their food is prepared with just enough oil to cook the food perfectly.”

Yelper Stephanie Michelle P. added, “Poke is all the rage right now and as soon as I walked in, my mouth watered at the thought of a poke bowl!

The place looks very clean and I absolutely loved that they have a sauce stash on every table! The price point also seems very reasonable as well.”

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Hibachi Grill & Noodle Bar is open Monday–Thursday from 11 a.m.–11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.–midnight, and Sunday from 11 a.m.–10 p.m.