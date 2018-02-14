This California taco spot is finally opening in Miami – with free tacos

Anybody up for some free tacos?

Important notice to lovers of tacos: In typical Miami fashion, the much anticipated California import, The Taco Stand, is debuting at 313 NW 25th St. in Wynwood.

It’s three months later than expected, but to make up for the wait, they’re giving out free food. Yes. Free food!

That’s right. The Baja-inspired spot will be serving free food during its pre-opening next week from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 21-23.

We asked for details on what the eatery will be giving away. A rep told us, “Whatever they’re cooking up! Primarily tacos.” Makes sense.

The Taco Stand will be open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. until 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

The Taco Stand

313 NW 25th St., Miami