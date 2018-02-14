Posted on

This California taco spot is finally opening in Miami – with free tacos

tacos
Anybody up for some free tacos? Luis Meza Lifestyle Group
by Lesley AbravanelFor Miami.com

Important notice to lovers of tacos: In typical Miami fashion, the much anticipated California import, The Taco Stand, is debuting at 313 NW 25th St. in Wynwood.

It’s three months later than expected, but to make up for the wait, they’re giving out free food. Yes. Free food!

That’s right. The Baja-inspired spot will be serving free food during its pre-opening next week  from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 21-23.

We asked for details on what the eatery will be giving away. A rep told us, “Whatever they’re cooking up! Primarily tacos.” Makes sense.

The Taco Stand will be open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. until 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

The Taco Stand
313 NW 25th St., Miami

Comments

I cried watching ‘Black Panther’: Why this superhero movie means so much right now
Art Wynwood or Grove Arts Fest this Presidents’ Day weekend? We’ll tell you
Skip dinner and a movie. Your date wants to do something fun for Valentine’s Day.
shopping
Miami Guide
A guide to shopping in Coconut Grove: A one-of-a-kind Miami experience
Make your bae swoon on Valentine’s Day at one of these Miami restaurants
Get a room: 7 Ways to Ball Out for Valentine’s Day at South Florida hotels