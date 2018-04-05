Posted on

This Bay Harbor Islands restaurant is a hidden gem, but we’ll tell you all about it.

paon
Grilled wild Argentine shrimp on a golden shredded potato rosti cake at Paon Eatery Tapas Bar.
Linda BladholmFor Miami.com

Paon is a small gem of a restaurant.

It has an eclectic tapas menu in an intimate setting, where guests get to know each other. The name makes sense when you learn the Argentine husband and wife owners honeymooned in Bali where they enjoyed dining in humble eateries known as paon, constructed of bamboo with wood-fired stoves.

Paon
The interior at Paon Eatery Tapas BarLinda Bladholm

Start With These Dishes

Start simple with sourdough bread, butter and sea salt or a thick square of blackened brioche toast topped with a melting wedge of brie. Or get creamy corn soup, accompanied by a fried empanada filled with a sweet corn filling. The couscous salad comes with greens, pumpkin, cucumber, tomato and goat cheese or try greens with strawberries, avocado and mozzarella.

paon
A char-grilled tentacle of octopus is served on eggplant puree at Paon Eatery Tapas Bar

There’s also a wonderful Spanish potato omelet with aioli, roasted cauliflower with gazpacho sauce and asparagus puree. A char-grilled tentacle of octopus is served on eggplant puree. A cottony steamed bao buns with mushrooms or shrimp with curry mayo are a nod to Asia. Also hard to resist is the burrata with thin slices of mango drizzled in aged balsamic with mint.

Share These Dishes

paon
Order the grilled wild Argentine shrimp on a golden shredded potato rosti cake. Juices from sliced portobello and shittake mushrooms combine with the pan juices and truffle oil, a soft egg and garlic chips. For a sharable main course, try wide ribbons of pappardelle, mushroom and asparagus in cream sauce, with a runny egg yolk. Or go with local red snapper with grilled romaine and capers. Or try the grilled salmon with kale, scallions and corn with a side of triple-cooked fries.

Save Room For Dessert

The must have here is the chilled flourless chocolate cake in a glass jar made with Belgian chocolate that is the texture of brownie batter with super smooth and creamy house made vanilla ice cream. Or get the soft dulce de leche flan that tastes like butterscotch pudding.

What makes It Special

Chef Frederico A. Cassino is from Buenos Aires where he grew up eating the Italian and Spanish dishes his grandmother and mother cooked—his mom took cooking classes from Francis Mallmann at his restaurant 30 years ago before he had a global empire. After a stint at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Barcelona, he and his wife, Sofia Rodriguez Kandeler, opened their first restaurant in Buenos Aires. Last year they relocated to Miami to join the burgeoning restaurant scene, opening almost a year ago. While only a few blocks from the glitz of Bal Harbor, this is a beacon to gastronomy from a true mom-and-pop team that’s affordable enough to become a hang out.

Paon Eatery Tapas Bar

Contact: 786-348-0672, paoneatery.com

Hours: Monday-Friday 5-10 p.m., Saturday 6-10 p.m.

Prices: Tapas/small plates $3-$21, salads $14, entrees $20-$32, desserts $8

F.Y.I. Happy hour 5-6:30 p.m. daily with two-for-one drinks and $5 small bites

1076 Kane Concourse, Bay Harbor Islands
