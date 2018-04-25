These Miami restaurants have fixed-priced menus for the bad and boujee. That means you.

Photo/Liz Barclay

Skip your Uber Eats routine, get out of the office, and head to Boulud Sud in Downtown Miami for a quick (and affordable) power lunch. Their Express Lunch Menu lets you choose between two or three courses (priced at $27 and $34 respectively), including dishes like roasted chicken with gremolata, seared Mediterranean Branzino, lamb flatbread, Chicken Tagine and more. Service is quick, and staff will even call the valet for you while you wait for your check.