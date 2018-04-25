These Miami restaurants have fixed-priced menus for the bad and boujee. That means you.
These restaurants offer prix-fixe menus ranging from two to over eighteen courses, so you can treat your taste buds to a flavorful odyssey in just one sitting. Whether you’re looking to splurge like a baller on an omakase feast or sit down to a boujee multi-course brunch without breaking the bank, you’ll find something to satisfy your culinary curiosity on this list.
1. Le Sirenuse Miami, Four Seasons at the Surf Club
The Chef’s lunch menu at Le Sirenuse offers a choice between two courses for $40 and three courses for $50. Dishes include a choice of salad and entree — dessert too if you opt for the three-course option (and that tiramisú is totally worth it).
Le Sirenuse, 9101 Collins Ave., Surfside
2. Boulud Sud Miami
Skip your Uber Eats routine, get out of the office, and head to Boulud Sud in Downtown Miami for a quick (and affordable) power lunch. Their Express Lunch Menu lets you choose between two or three courses (priced at $27 and $34 respectively), including dishes like roasted chicken with gremolata, seared Mediterranean Branzino, lamb flatbread, Chicken Tagine and more. Service is quick, and staff will even call the valet for you while you wait for your check.
Boulud Sud, 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami
3. Bulla Gastrobar Doral and Coral Gables
Spanish eatery Bulla Gastrobar just introduced a new three-course brunch menu featuring favorites like Huevos Rancheros and chicken and waffles. The best part? It’s only $27 per person. For an additional $18, you can also enjoy bottomless sangria and mimosas.
Bulla Gastrobar, Coral Gables: 2500 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Coral Gables
Doral: 5335 Northwest 87th Ave. C102, Doral
4. KYU
For $150 per couple, you can have the Chef’s Experience at Wynwood hotspot KYU. Featuring a variety of dishes served family style, the menu is designed to take you on a culinary journey of KYU’s greatest hits. Some highlights include their famous wagyu beef brisket, Korean fried chicken, and roasted cauliflower with goat cheese and shishito-herb vinaigrette.
KYU, 251 NW 25th St., Miami
5. The Bazaar by Jose Andres
Order Jose Andrés’s Ultimate Tasting Menu at The Bazaar at SLS South Beach and enjoy over fifteen tasting dishes ranging from caviar and dragon fruit ceviche, to pork belly bao buns, conch fritters, and key lime pie.
The Bazaar, 1701 Collins Ave. Suite 100, Miami Beach
6. The Den Azabu Miami Beach
Walk past the kitchen at Azabu Miami Beach and you’ll find The Den, an intimate sushi counter where you can sit down to traditional Japanese omakase feast. Choose from two experiences priced at $120 and $150. Each includes two specialty starters, four to five types of sashimi, 10 pieces of sushi selected by the chef himself, miso soup and a whole lot more — not to mention dessert. Come hungry.
Azabu, 161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
7. Gusto RistoBar
If you’re looking for a lunch spot in Downtown Doral, newcomer Gusto RistoBar offers a daily executive three-course lunch special priced at $16. Dishes rotate every day, and include global go-to’s like fettuccine carbonara, lasagna, lomo saltado, burgers and more.
Gusto Ristobar, 8550 NW 53rd St., Doral
8. El Cielo
The creative brainchild of Chef Juan Manuel Barrientos, El Cielo offers three tiers of tasting menus: ‘The Visit’ presents three courses for $65, ‘The Journey’ presents eight courses for $89, and ‘The Experience’ presents 12 courses for $119. All three come with El Cielo’s unique ‘chocotherapy.’
El Cielo, 31 SE 5th St., Miami
9. Juvia
Get your brunch on at Juvia every Saturday and Sunday from 11-3 p.m., when you can enjoy three courses and all-you-can-drink mimosas, bellinis or prosecco for $55.
10. Monktail at the Diplomat Beach Resort
Celebrity chef Michael Schulson’s tasting menu at Monkitail, his contemporary take on the classic Japanese izakaya, is well worth the drive up to Hollywood. Priced at $65, the experience allows guests to choose 10 items — one from each section on the menu, plus dessert.
Monkitail, 3555 S Ocean Dr., Hollywood
11. Prime Fish
Prime Fish’s brunch, offered Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., starts with bottomless mimosas, bellinis, prosecco, and house-made blood marys, your choice of one a-la-carte entree (we like the Maine lobster and the ‘Egg Foo Yung’), and access to the restaurants abundant brunch buffet stations. The price is $59 per person.
Prime Fish, 100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
12. The ROOFTOP at E11EVEN Miami
Miami Spice never truly ended at E11EVEN’s rooftop bar. For $39.95, you can indulge in a three-course meal that includes a glass of house selected red or white wine. Dishes include options like cajun glazed pork chops, cheese tortellini, and pizzaiola style steak. The Downtown Spice menu is available from 7 p.m. – 1 a.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
E11EVEN Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami
13. Habitat at 1 Hotel South Beach
Priced at $90, the Chef’s Tasting Menu at Habitat includes eight courses which you get to pick from a specially curated selection. On the menu are standouts like heirloom beef tartare, salt-cured foie gras, octopus “a la Plaxa,” Iberico pork ribs, black truffle rice, and the chef’s daily selection of Surf & Turf.
Habitat, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
14. Macchialina
Italian favorite Macchialina offers five courses for $55 per person, including options like creamy polenta with sausage ragu, beet mezzaluna with hazelnuts and brown butter, Veal Osso Bucco with baby carrots, NY strip with porcini mushrooms, and more. For an extra $28, you can add a wine pairing.
Macchialina, 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach
15. MR CHOW
Iconic Beijing restaurant MR CHOW Miami offers a prix-fixe menu featuring family-style dishes by Chefs Lee and Tsui, including selections like glazed prawns with walnuts, chicken satay, and Little Dragon soup dumplings. The menu is $66 per person and includes two courses, a side, dessert, and a glass of champagne or a seasonal cocktail.
MR CHOW, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
16. Zuma
Head to Zuma and enjoy a prix-fixe business lunch menu, served from 12-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Starting at $24, the lunch includes your choice of entree (pick from a sashimi bowl, salmon teriyaki, baby chicken or truffle tenderloin) served with white miso soup, a mixed leaf salad with asparagus and barley miso dressing, and prawn and prawn and black cod dumplings.
Zuma, 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami
17. Atlantiko's
For $39, you can dig into a three-course meal of authentic Greek flavors at Atlantikós, located inside the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort. The menu is served from 6-9 p.m. every Thursday.
Atlantikós, 9703 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour
18. Lona Cocina & Tequileria
At the new Fort Lauderdale hot spot Lona Cocina & Tequileria, you can enjoy a three-course brunch plus unlimited margaritas and Mexican beers starting at $24 per person, offered Sundays from 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Lona Cocina & Tequileria, 321 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale