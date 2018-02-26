These are the five best burgers from Burger Bash you can get in Miami

Flavortown has a new area code, America: 305.

Burger czar and restaurateur Guy Fieri judged two burgers made in Miami among the best in the country at last weekend’s Burger Bash during the South Beach Wine & Food Festival.

It’s no small feat. Of the 45 burgers that restaurants from around the country prepared, two of the three main awards went to Miami-area restaurants. That means to get one of the best burgers in America, you don’t have to leave Miami-Dade County.

Here are five great (sometimes weird, but stay with us) burgers from Burger Bash that you can have in Miami today.

The Swine Burger

The Swine Burger from Swine Souther Table & Bar

Before it won People’s Choice Friday night, local burger aficionados had already discovered this burger at Swine Southern Table & Bar in Coral Gables. Miami born-and-raised executive chef Seth Barrs took home the $2,500 check after creating this burger.

The meat is a specialty blend of short rib, brisket and chuck, topped with house-smoked pork belly and covered in melty American cheese. It’s served on a Martin’s potato roll, which any burger lover knows is the gold standard for burger buns.

2415 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables

The Latin Burger

The Latin Burger from Barley: An American Brasserie

Did Red Robin know what it was getting into when it awarded Jorgie Ramos $10,000 and the promise of putting his burger at Barley on the menu? Of course it did. What other city would put cantimpalo chorizo, sweet plantain marmalade, manchego cheese, chimichurri mayo and crispy potato sticks on a burger.

Only in the three-oh-five. Prepárate, EEUU.

8945 SW 72nd Pl., Kendall, in the Downtown Dadeland complex

The Bomb

The Bomb burger from Jr.’s Gourmet Burgers

I’m going to say a word now, and I need you not to immediately recoil: chocolate.

Breathe. The patty in this burger by last year’s defending People’s Choice winner, Jesus de la Torre Jr. of Jr.’s Gourmet Burgers, is tempura fried and stuffed with bacon and chocolate. It’s covered in a sauce made from marshmallows and Redland guava marmalade from PG Tropicals.

You want to hate it. But you’ll find yourself taking bite after bite of this unholy union. It’s not a regular menu item, but ask nicely and De la Torre will likely recreate his Burger Bash entry.

7 Westward Dr., Miami Springs

Ño Burger

Chefs on the Run’s Ño Burger

You can come down one of two ways on this burger. Either it has too much going on or has just the right combination of flavors to elevate a simple burger. Me, I love what chef Jodrick I. Ujaque from Homestead’s Chefs on the Run did with this burger. The meat is a blend of churrasco, brisket and chuck. It’s topped with Irish white cheddar, pickled red onions, applewood-smoked bacon, and a mix of sweet barbecue sauce and Ujaque’s “rugged sauce.” We don’t know what it is. We don’t care. It’s delicious.

10 E Mowry Dr, Homestead

Baby’s Favorite

Baby’s Favorite from Cheeseburger Baby

One of Miami’s longest running burger shops is still one of the best.

Chef Stephanie Vitori didn’t reinvent the wheel when she created her entry for Burger Bash, but she didn’t need to. That’s why everyone from locals to celebrities (David Beckham, Kanye West) still come to this spot, despite all the other great burgers you can find in Miami.

Hers is simple excellence: A rich, flavorful beef patty is topped with applewood-smoked bacon, aged cheddar and a fried egg. Naturally, it’s also served on a Martin’s potato roll.

1505 Washington Ave, Miami Beach

212 NE 79th St, Miami

