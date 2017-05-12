Posted on

Same cherished views, but a new wine menu at the Rusty Pelican

By Chloe Herring For miami.com

If its views of downtown Miami weren’t enough, diners just got 300 new reasons to visit the Rusty Pelican.

The upscale restaurant just debuted a new wine menu with 300 bottles hand selected by Master Sommelier Michael Jordan. The Key Biscayne favorite is displaying its coveted collection in a brand new glass cube cellar that’s visible from the restaurant’s entrance.

Jordan is an expert in the world of wine and a rarity at that: He’s one of only 15 people to earn two distinguished diplomas the Court of Master Sommeliers and the Society of Wine Educators. He has prepared a larger-than-life wine menu that includes Chardonnays from Napa Valley, Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon from the mountains, Shiraz from Australia and dozens of other options from Italy.

Executive Chef Jimmy Pastor has marked the occasion with additional dishes such as a King Caesar oyster with passionfruit and Fresno peppers and prime beef tartar with foie gras.

The new wine menu comes just six years after $7 million renovations at the Rusty Pelican.

IF YOU GO

Hours: Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight (bar closes at 1 a.m.)
Where: The Rusty Pelican 3201 Rickenbacker Causeway, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Phone: 305-361-3818
Website: www.therustypelican.com

