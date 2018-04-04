Posted on

The Local gets its original chef back – for one special night only

The Local
At Giralda Under the Stars on April 6, The Local's first chef will return to cook for one night only.
by Lesley AbravanelFor Miami.com

One restaurant’s loss is another chef’s gain – even if it’s only for one night.

Alberto Cabrera, the original chef from The Local Craft Food & Drink, will leave the kitchen he runs at a North Key Largo private club to cook for one night only representing the restaurant he opened.

He’ll represent the Local, which just lost beloved chef Phil Bryant, at the popular Gables gastro event, Giralda Under the Stars: Spring Soiree on April 6.

“To this day, we get customers asking us about some of their favorite dishes like buffalo sweetbreads, Brussels sprouts and Key West shrimp and grits,” says owner Carmen Mallea.  “It’s exciting to have Chef Albert back to serve a fun throwback menu.”

The menu will also include Grouper Cheek Fish & Chips,  Jackman Ranch Flat Iron Steak and a Chocolate-Cinnamon Pot de Crème for dessert.

Fans of The Local still ask for the specialties of Alberto Cabrera, who now works in Key Largo.

 “These were some of the original items that established the vision of the Local when we first opened in April of 2011,” said  Cabrera, whom we’re told has some special projects in store for Miami this year. “I’m proud of the success they’ve had and the lasting impact made by all of the chefs who have worked in the Local’s kitchen.”

Cabrera will be cooking amongst old pals from restaurants including:

Bangkok Bangkok II, Coral Gables
Divino Ceviche
Green Life Organic Bistro
Ikura Sushi Lounge
La Dorada Restaurant
Lorenzo Pizza Kitchen
Miss Saigon Bistro
Pasion del Cielo Coffee
PokéBao
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
Talavera Cocina Mexicana
Spritz Pizzeria of Coral Gables Restaurant.
The Bar – Coral Gables
The Local | Craft Food & Drink
Threefold Cafe
77 Sport Bar

Giralda Under the Stars, 7 – 10 p.m. April 6, Giralda Avenue in Coral Gables; free but RSVP suggested.

Giralda Avenue, Coral Gables
