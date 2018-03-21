The gourmet doughnuts that started a Wynwood craze are coming to South Miami

The gourmet doughnut shop that started a craze in Wynwood is coming to South Miami.

The Salty Donut will open a second location in the fall at 6022 South Dixie Highway, one of the owners said. The shop is bringing its brand of unique flavors and over-the-top creations to a new development replacing the former Fox’s Lounge.

“People who love to eat great food live in this area, and we think it’s going to be a really hot market in the next few years,” said Andy Rodriguez, who owns Salty Donut with his wife, Amanda Pizarro.

They’ll find competition when they get there. They will be in the same neighborhood as Honeybee Doughnuts, which opened in the heart of South Miami in 2016 — around the time Salty Donut set up shop in a trailer in Wynwood.

Salty Donut quickly found a devoted following in trendy Wynwood, as lines formed first outside an empty lot where they served coffee alongside their fancy creations. Flavors like salted brown butter and maple-bacon yielded other culinary flavors fans loved, from white chocolate tres leches to black currant doughnuts.

The shop quickly expanded and opened a permanent location in the nearby Wynwood Arcade. Their salty creations prompted Forbes Magazine to name Pizarro to their list of rising stars, the 30 Under 30, in the category of food and drink in 2017.

“What sets our doughnuts apart from other artisanal doughnuts is that each one is a little work of art,” Pizarro told the Miami Herald at the time. “It really takes a pastry chef to put our doughnuts together. I think that’s what some other cities are missing.”

Their new location will have an open kitchen where customers can watch the doughnuts being made, Rodriguez said. The shop will open to an inner courtyard where diners can relax under canopies with doughnuts and artisanal coffee. It will also be much closer than Wynwood to the couple’s home in the Red Bird/Schenley Park neighborhood of Miami.