The Electric Pickle has a delicious new neighbor – Melinda’s mezcaleria

Wynwood’s only mezcal and gourmet bites bar, Melinda’s is a cozy 1920s inspired space now occupying the first floor of The Electric Pickle nightclub.

Helmed by international Chef Matthew McKean and DJ William Renaurt, Melinda’s features a menu that includes globally-inspired crudo dishes, traditional Mexican street eats and the best nachos in the neighborhood. And don’t forget the mezcal-oriented craft cocktails. For a truly unique experience, ask for the ever-changing “secret menu,” which featuresrotating dishes crafted to correlate with whatever’s going on upstairs at the Pickle.

Photo/Pixlocal Studio

The deal

Swing by for happy hour from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and enjoy two-for-one drinks and $5 movie theater nachos.

Something to sip

You’ve never had a frozen drink like Melinda’s Mezcalita. Made with El Tinieblo Mezcal Joven, hibiscus tea, lime juice and agave syrup. It’s the ultimate adult slushie.

Other sips

If you like a little kick in your sip, try the Serrano Mezcalita, made with El Tinieblo Mezcal Reposado, lime juice, serrano syrup, serrano pepper and grasshopper (yes, grasshopper) salt ($10). Melinda’s also offers a surprising twist on the Old Fashioned, spotlighting El Tinieblo Mezcal Anejo, coconut water, angostura bitters and agave syrup ($10).

Serrano Mezcalita; photo/Pixlocal Studio

Mezcal Old Fashioned; photo/Pixlocal Studio

Something to savor

Order Melinda’s Smashed Avocado — served with tortilla chips, lime juice and Maldon salt — and opt for a sprinkling of pomegranate seeds on top ($8). Or let Chef Matthew surprise you with his tiradito, prepared according to whatever’s inspiring him at the moment ($12). But you absolutely cannot leave without trying Melinda’s El Paso Nachos. They’re served with smoked and braised brisket, spicy queso, tortilla chips, organic corn, gochujang, Mexican crema and espelette powder. It’s the ultimate gourmet pre- and post-game comfort food ($12).

Smash Avocado; photo/Pixlocal Studio

El Paso Nachos; photo/Pixlocal Studio

Melinda’s Mezcalita: The recipe

2 ounces of El Tinieblo Mezcal Joven

2 ounces of hibiscus tea

1 ounce of lime juice

1/2 ounce of agave syrup

1 cup of ice

Combine all the ingredients in a Vitamix blender; blend and enjoy.

The rest

2826a North Miami Ave. Miami

(305) 456-5918