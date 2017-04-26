The Delano is Now a Spot for Grilled Argentine Meats

Chef Icardi takes the helm at LEYNIA at the Delano Hotel.

The who: The culinary empire of sbe, a global hospitality company, continues with LEYNIA, a new restaurant at Delano. The Argentine-influenced spot was conceptualized by Executive Chef Jose Icardi, who can regularly be seen manning the huge wood burning grill stationed outdoors in the Delano backyard.

The space: That same iconic space at the storied hotel with its seductive outdoor patio overlooking the massive green lawn and pool. The indoor dining space has been cut back to make way for a new lounge so that outdoor veranda is where you’ll sit.



The dishes: Traditional Argentine with Japanese options as well. Cuts of beef and seafood are cooked “a la Lena” meaning, practically tableside, while the Delano’s in-house sushi restaurant provides plenty of maki and sashimi to whet the apetite. Prices are on par for the posh atmosphere with starters $11-$24 and mains $27-$65.



Drink and dessert presentations are served from roaming Bicicletas imported directly from Argentina, adding a whimsical touch to the dining experience.

Start off with the Provoleta, melted aged provolone cheese served in a hot cast-iron pot, or a variety of empanadas stuffed with chicken, sausage or corn. Other small plates include grilled octopus with harissa aioli, a smoked salmon cone and Brussels sprouts with crispy bacon.

Bone-in rib eye at Leynia.

Main plates include Short Rib Ravioli with Truffle essence, sweet breads with pickled vegetables and Corvina Casserole with braised fennel. Beef cuts feature a classic churrasco in either 8-ounce or one-pound options, a NY strip, rib eye and grilled half or whole chicken.



For desserts Pastry Chef Armand Berger creates the Guanaja Warm Chocolate Cake, the Dulce de Leche Melted Heart and a Beignet Crème Anglaise Tossed in Zacapa Rum and Caramel Sauce.

Bottom line: The best of two culinary worlds — Japanese and Argentine — in one of South Beach’s most iconic properties.

1685 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, (305) 674-5752